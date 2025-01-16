Mamelodi Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch suffered backlash from fans after he shared a picture of himself wearing a Maritzburg United jersey during training

The former PSL Player of the Season has struggled to impress at Masandawana since his big-money move from Orlando Pirates in January 2024

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Lorch is trying to force his way out of Sundowns, while some backed him to regain his form

Winger Thembinkosi Lorch shared a picture of himself during a gym session wearing a Maritzburg United jersey despite being a Mamelodi Sundowns player.

The Sundowns winger shared the picture on social media, and fans were upset to see him wearing merchandise bearing the badges of Maritzburg, AC Milan and Manchester City.

Winger Thembinkosi Lorch is putting in extra time at the gym to help make an impact at Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: thembinkosi_lorch_3.

Source: Instagram

Lorch's picture showed him wearing the Maritzburg jersey with Milan pants, while he shared a video of him wearing a Sundowns sweater with Manchester City tights.

Thembinkosi Lorch continues to upset local fans

Lorch got fans talking with his training gear, according to the tweet below:

While Lorch faces backlash for his choice of training gear, the 31-year-old recently came under fire from local fans after wishing Rulani Mokwena a happy birthday with a Pirates picture.

The former Pirates star also received criticism last season after reports emerged of his late-night activities while reportedly suffering from injury.

Since his move to Sundowns, Lorch has had limited playing time but has five goals across all competitions for the club, which has helped him experience a luxury lifestyle.

Watch Lorch train in the video below:

Lorch looks to life after football

While Lorch continues to suffer criticism from local fans, the winger has shown he has his future in mind by buying a multi-million rand truck for future business ventures.

The new truck will serve Lorch's business ventures, which he has planned for when he finally retires.

Winger Thembinkosi Lorch continues to gain criticism from local fans. Image: thembinkosi_lorch_3.

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Lorch's training gear

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Lorch was trying to force his way out of Sundowns, while others believed the player could still be a star on the football pitch.

Shakespeare Jason says Lorch wants to leave Sundowns:

"Let's be honest. Lorch is tired and wants to be dismissed."

Noah Mpahleni says Lorch had a reason:

"I forgive him; that jersey is so beautiful."

Portia Sleeh is a fan:

"The best player in South Africa, even better than Themba Zwane."

Obakeng Mogane Kgaje made a prediction:

"This one will end up at Chippa United or Sekhukhune soon."

The PACMAN wants Lorchto to leave:

"Useless, must go. He brought us nothing."

Lucky Maanda says Lorch is struggling:

"Benchwarmer of the season belongs to Nyoso."

Vusi Mavucie Qabela says Lorch will bounce back:

"He's preparing to show them flames when they transfer him to Stellies."

Nomakhosi Senda feels for Lorch:

"After hearing the heartbreaking story of Surprise Ralani on Metro FM sports show, even if he trains hard when it gets to the point that they don't want him, he won't do anything about it."

Bryton Barber Dennis predicts Lorch will get back to form:

"Can't wait for him to unleash his best mode. This guy is a gem."

Lolo Kgwadi does not rate Lorch:

"You're just wasting your time. You are not good enough for Sundowns."

Fans criticise social media star Thembinkosi Lorch

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch has been criticised by local fans after creating TikTok videos.

The 31-year-old winger has struggled to make an impact at Masandawana since his big-money move from Orlando Pirates, and fans feel he is not focusing on his football career.

