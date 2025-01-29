Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch could move to Saudi Arabian club Jeddah SC after a failed move to PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs

Lorch has reportedly been offered to Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic after the winger failed to establish himself at the PSL champions

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Lorch should consider moving to Saudi Arabia, saying the player deserves a major payday

Winger Thembinkosi Lorch could leave PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns and join Saudi Arabian club Jeddah SC.

The talented winger could leave Sundowns for an overseas club after interest from Saudi Arabia and reported talks with Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch could leave the PSL for a Saudi Arabian club. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Lorch joined Sundowns from Orlando Pirates in January 2024 and could be reunited with former coach Rulani Mokwena at Wydad.

Thembinkosi Lorch attracts interest from Saudi Arabia

Jeddah is interested in Lorch, according to the tweet below:

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

While Wydad considers a deal for Lorch, Jeddah SC has thrown their hat in the ring after PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs failed in their bid to land the player.

The PSL window has closed while Wydad and Jeddah have till Friday, 31 January 2025, to sign Lorch, who has been keeping himself fit with extended sessions in the gym.

Since joining Sundowns, Lorch has struggled to establish himself due to injury and off-field antics but the winger is a former PSL Player of the Year with six Bafana Bafana caps.

Lorch has been offered to Wydad, according to the tweet below:

Lorch has options

Jeddah, who plays in the second division in Saudi Arabia, have reportedly made contact for a short-term loan for Lorch as they seek promotion to the star-studded Saudi Pro League.

Moving to Wydad would see Lorch join up with Mokwena, who he played under at Sundowns and Pirates during his PSL career.

Lorch and Mokwena share a good relationship with each other after Lorch suffered fan backlash by wishing the coach a happy birthday using an old Pirates picture of the pair.

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thembinkosi Lorch is keeping fit in the bid to revive his career. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Fans back Lorch’s overseas move

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Lorch should consider moving to Saudi Arabia where he can earn a massive salary.

Obakeng Mogane Kgaje says Lorch must ask for a release:

“He must just ask for his contract to be terminated because the transfer window has closed this side.”

King Ndue backs the move:

“He must go and get Money in Saudi Arabia.”

De Crow says Saudi Arabia is a good option:

“Wow, that's great news for Thembinkosi Lorch, at least he would be a millionaire after six months in Saudi Arabia. He will be able to rub shoulders with the likes of Karim Benzema CR,7 and N'Golo Kante.”

Goitsemodimo Mooki said Lorch should consider the move:

“Good news, he must consider that.”

Finally Alex doubts the move can happen:

“He must go there, but knowing our football agents, it might not happen.”

Kabelo Maleka noted a familiar face for Lorch:

“That's Josef Zinnbauer's team.”

Khathaza Mfokakhehla Dlulasiyageza Mkhetheka si a fan:

“Good for him.”

Kruger GR admires Lorch:

“Let the boy go and play for money. Love you #3.”

Masilo Ramohlola made a suggestion:

“He must go to Wydad and play in CWC.”

Saint Abasiama Ansa is not a fan:

“Saudi league don't sign talentless footballers.”

Relebohile Mofokeng shows respect to former teammate

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng showed off customised shin guards that showed his respect for Thembinkosi Lorch.

Mofokeng showed off his customised gear that featured a picture of him playing together with Lorch at Pirates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News