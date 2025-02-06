Arthur Zwane, the co-coach of AmaZulu, said he admires the work done by Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi at PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs and AmaZulu played out to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday, 4 February 2025, and Zwane said Nabi is making progress since joining the Soweto giants at the start of the 2024/2025 season

Local football fans reacted on social media to disagree with Zwane saying he failed during his time as a Chiefs coach

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has been praised by Arthur Zwane, a co-coach of PSL rival AmaZulu, and a predecessor at Amakhosi.

Zwane praised Nabi after AmaZulu drew 2-2 with Chiefs on Tuesday, 4 February 2025, saying Nabi has improved Amakhosi since taking over at the start of the season.

AmaZulu co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi's colleague Arthur Zwane praised Nasreddine Nabi's work at Kaizer Chiefs.

The Usuthu co-coach was at the helm of Chiefs in 2022 and said he could see Nabi’s influence during the 2-2 draw.

Arthur Zwane notices Nasreddine Nabi’s influence

According to iDiski Times, Zwane said Nabi has made improvements at Chiefs, while the AmaZulu squad promised to help the former Bafana star and co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi.

Zwane said:

“I must say Chiefs is doing very well, their passing patterns, I think coach Nabi is cooking something great. They made our life difficult, and I must commend [my] players, they keep fighting, making sure that we don’t concede that second goal before half-time and then I think it gave us enough time to look at [Chiefs’] structure, knowing very well there will be changes. We were even in the second half as compared to the first, where they created many clear-cut chances and Ofori kept us in the game – in the end we made two costly mistakes – but that’s football when pressure mounts you are bound to crack.”

AmaZulu confirmed the draw with Chiefs on their Twitter (X) profile:

AmaZulu is making improvements

Since taking over, Zwane and Vilakazi have made improvements at Usuthu which included signing Bongani Zunu and Sandile Mthethwa during the January transfer window.

Along with Zungu and Mthethwa, AmaZulu also brought in Namibian striker Elmo Kambindu, who scored against Chiefs.

Since taking over at the club the co-coaches have also been given the target to finish in the top eight of the PSL, while they are currently ninth on the log.

AmaZulu has shown signs of improvement under new co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi.

Fans do not support Zwane’s words

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Zwane should not be speaking about Cheifs and should focus on his job at AmaZulu.

Mbo Mashaba heard it all before:

“That's what they have been saying about the last eight or nine coaches they fired.”

Sodiza KaSodiza is sceptical:

“Nabi has improved Kaizer Chiefs. They can even get TWO OWN GOALS in a single match.”

Samuel Simanga Masina praised Zwane:

“I'm glad Zwane is doing well at AmaZulu. It was not meant to be but his team was better on the day.”

Shadrack Makananise said Zwane’s words are tainted:

“Says the same guy who destroyed Chiefs with his personal agenda. We ended up with a young squad for the first time in Chiefs’ history.”

Mosimanegape Sam wants consistency from Chiefs:

“You can't be inconsistent; WDLWDLD.”

AmaZulu FC star impresses local fans

As reported by Briefly News, local fans and AmaZulu FC coaches praised midfielder Rowan Human following impressive displays for Usuthu.

Human produced consecutive man-of-the-match performances for AmaZulu and was hailed as one of South Africa’s best players by fans.

