AmaZulu co-coach Arthur Zwane said AmaZulu FC star Rowan Human is an example for other youngsters at the Natal side

Human produced consecutive man-of-the-match performances for the club, including against Kazier Chiefs in the 2-2 draw on Tuesday, 4 February 2025

Local football fans praised Human on social media, calling the 24-year-old one of the best players in South Africa

Midfielder Rowan Human has emerged as one of the best players in the PSL after impressive displays for Natal-side AmaZulu

The 24-year-old midfielder has produced consecutive man-of-the-match performances for AmaZulu, much to the delight of co-coach Arthur Zwane.

Human was a star player during AmaZulu’s 2-2 draw against Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday, 4 February 2025, where he won the Man of the Match Award.

Rowan Human is a leader at AmaZulu FC

Zwane speaks about Human in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Zwane, who serves alongside fellow co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi, said Human is a leader on the field and serves as an example for fellow youngsters at the club.

Zwane said:

“Sometimes you can be too harsh on them, but you also look at the situation, can he take the pressure? And if he can take the pressure, you put the pressure on him, you challenge him because you want to get the best out of him. I think he’s [Human] one of the players who have responded positively to that, and we needed to take him to another level, to push him. You can be a player that is very important for a very long time, which is good because he was an investment from the club.”

Human won the man of the match award, according to the tweet below:

Human plays starring role against Chiefs

During the match against Chiefs, Human controlled the flow of the pitch as the Natal side walked away from the FNB stadium with one point.

Chiefs took a first-half lead but Human played his part in AmaZulu’s equaliser which was cooly finished by Tshepang Moremi.

AmaZulu then took the lead in the second half through January arrival Elmo Kambindu before a costly mistake by goalkeeper Richard Ofori led to Chiefs’ equaliser.

Fans praise AmaZulu star Human

Local football fans praised Human on social media, saying the player produced a stunning performance against Chiefs and said he is one of the best players in South Africa.

Zenzele Thula Ubuke Mavela is a fan:

“Best player! I saw him against Kaizer Chiefs, the guy is unbelievable.”

Sandy Masibi admires the player:

“He is deadly, it seems they got the best of him. Consistency is all that is needed.”

Xolani Masinga praised Human:

“Star player this one, he was on fire last night.”

Bongani Imma Mzamela rates Human highly:

“He is the best in South Africa right now.”

Dlokovu Ngema Ntusi made a prediction:

“Sundowns will take him at the end of the season.”

