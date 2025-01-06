PSL club secured the signature of Namibian striker Elmo Kambindu after agreeing a deal with the former Chippa United star

Usuthi agreed a deal for the 31-year-old striker ahead of their match against Sekhukhune United on Wednesday, 8 January 2025

Local football fans reacted on social media to say AmaZulu made a mistake to sign the player, while others wished the Namibian luck

Namibian striker Elmo Kambindu has agreed to switch from Chippa United for AmaZulu in the January 2025 transfer window.

The new Usuthu striker has scored five goals for Chippa since joining them in 2022 and has 10 goals in 30 appearances for Namibia.

Namibian striker Elmo Kambindu has left Chippa United for PSL rivals AmaZulu FC. Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images and ChippaUnitedFC/Twitter.

After replacing Pablo Martin as Usuthu's co-coaches, Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Arthur Zwane have been busy adding new players to their squad, aiming for a top-eight PSL finish.

AmaZulu FC adds a new striker to their squad

Kambindu joined AmaZulu, according to the tweet below:

According to an iDiski Times source, co-coaches Vilakazi and Zwane are keen to add new strikers to the squad after scoring 11 goals in as many PSL matches.

The source said:

"Co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi have been speaking out loud about the need to sign another striker, as they've been struggling to score goals since the duo took over."

After the January transfer window opened, AmaZulu has been one of the busiest clubs in the PSL after adding free agents Sandile Mthethwa and Bongani Zungu.

Usuthu and Arrows drew 0-0 in their last match, according to the tweet below:

AmaZulu aims for a top-eight finish

Following the arrival of Zungu and Mthethwa, Usuthu hopes to add more talent to the squad, which is currently 12th on the PSL log after four wins, six defeats, and a draw.

While Kambindu has agreed to join Usuthu, the 31-year-old Namibian could only make his debut against Magesi FC on Saturday, 11 January 2025.

AmaZulu FC co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi have added a new player to their squad. Image: AmaZuluFootball.

Fans question AmaZulu

Local football fans questioned AmaZulu on social media, saying the Namibian striker could prove to be a mistake for signing.

Karabo Paul Matshaba is impressed:

"Good player, he will add value to AmaZulu FC. The January transfer window is quiet; few teams have released or agreed to sell the players. Let's wait and see what happens next."

Lesson ST Bronze is not happy:

"Signing a player from Chippa United who doesn't even have five goals to his name is another bad signing for Amazulu FC."

TK Vee wants other teams to start signing players:

"This is what Kaizer Chiefs should be doing."

Thobela Goni praised AmaZulu:

"AmaZulu will be playing in the MTN 8 next season. Zwane and Kanu are very brilliant. They know which players to sign for the team."

Bhuti Nkuluh Menziwa says AmaZulu made a mistake:

"43 games in two and a half seasons, then five goals. Amazulu are not serious; let's hope he proves us wrong."

