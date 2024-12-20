Coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi said he is excited by the arrival of AmaZulu's new signings, Bongani Zungu and Sandile Mthethwa

The Usuthu co-coach said the new players will not only bring quality to the field but also help develop younger players at the club

Local football fans praised Zungu and Mthethwa on social media, hoping the pair can excel at their new club

Vusumuzi Vilakazi said new AmaZulu signings Bongani Zungu and Sandile Mthethwa can help the team improve both on and off the field.

Zungu and Mthethwa joined AmaZulu before the January transfer window after the pair left Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, respectively.

AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu unveiled former Orlando Pirates defender Sandile Mthethwa as a new signing. Image: AmaZuluFootball.

AmaZulu's co-coach, Vilakazi, said the club is excited by Zungu and Mthethwa's arrival and thanked club president Sandile Zungu for the signings.

Vusumuzi Vilakazi said new signings can help the club

Vilakazi speaks about AmaZulu's new signings in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Vilakazi said the duo can help younger players at the club while also helping them achieve their goal of finishing in the top eight this season.

Vilakazi said:

"We have a lot of youngsters that we need to make sure that they gain experience through them so they've got a bigger part to play in terms of the setup, not only to play but also to make sure we integrate the youngsters to be in the level where we want them to be. We are grateful for their signing, we are grateful to the president for responding in that manner, and we look forward to working with Mthethwa and Zungu."

Fans back new AmaZulu signings

Local football fans said on social media that both Zungu and Mthethwa could help AmaZulu improve their 13th position on the PSL log.

Abel Ncongwane says AmaZulu must make a change:

"He must be careful with Ofori; please bring back Mothwa."

Jeffrey Jeff is a fan of Zwane:

"Although I'm a Pirates supporter, I always wish Zwane the best. He is brilliant and can take this team to the next level."

Ali Msimanga says Chiefs should have signed Zungu:

"Kaizer Chiefs missed out on this one."

Awanda Zulu welcomed the new signings:

"Congratulations! All the best!"

Gorata Baikalafi wished Zungu well:

"All the best, Ben 10, keep pushing."

