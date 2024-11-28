Spanish coach Pablo Franco Martin said he had the chance to sign former Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly at the start of the 2024/2025 season

The former AmaZulu FC coach said Dolly was offered to his former employees, but there were doubts over his fitness before the player recently joined TS Galaxy

Local football fans said on social media that Dolly made the right decision to join Galaxy as they believed the player would be a star at the PSL side

AmaZulu FC's former coach, Pablo Franco Martin, said midfielder Keagan Dolly had the chance to impress him before he joined PSL rivals TS Galaxy.

Following his release from Kaizer Chiefs, Dolly caught AmaZulu's interest before training with SuperSport United and signing for Galaxy.

Before joining TS Galaxy, Keagan Dolly had a chance to impress another PSL side.

After failing to earn a move to SuperSport, Dolly trained with the Rockets, and new coach Adnan Begovic was so impressed that he offered the 31-year-old a playing contract.

Keagan Dolly had a chance to impress AmaZulu FC

Dolly had a trial at AmaZulu, according to the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Spanish coach Martin said before his dismissal, AmaZulu showed an interest in the 2015/2016 PSL champion player, although there were doubts over his fitness.

Martin said:

"We all know about his quality, but we had doubts about his fitness level after the long-term injury and not getting too much game time last season. We offered him to come and train with us as he was doing with some other teams so we could see his real state, but he never came."

Fans say Dolly made the right choice

Local football fans said on social media that Dolly could be a star at Galaxy and the midfielder was right to ignore Usuthu's interest.

Irvin Sechele said Dolly made the right choice:

"In my view, Keagan Dolly made the right decision by signing with TS Galaxy."

Rethabile Sebone backed Dolly:

"He will be a hot player, trust me."

Mkhanyisi Madlavana says Dolly still has a future:

"He is still young; Broos must monitor him."

Simo Msimaiza Phakathi is pessimistic:

"After three games, boom injured for two years."

Thembinkosi Mgcina Siroro said Galaxy is the best place for Dolly:

"He will perform well at TS Galaxy."

Pablo Franco Martin wanted more time at AmaZulu FC

As reported by Briefly News, former AmaZulu FC coach Pablo Franco Martin said he wanted more time as the head tactician of the PSL side.

Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi replaced the Spanish coach after a bad start to the 2024/2025 PSL campaign.

