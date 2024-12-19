The final squad has been announced for the Carling All-Star XI that will face champions Magesi FC on Saturday, 21 December 2024

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will coach the side picked by fans across Mzansi, who selected a few development players

Local football fans reacted on social media to ask a few questions about specific players while they backed Magesi to beat the combined squad

Carling Knockout Cup champions Magesi FC will face players from PSL giants in an All-Star XI side on Saturday, 21 December 2024.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will coach the combined squad in the exhibition match after fans selected the players to face Magesi.

Orlando Pirates duo Jose Riveiro and Sipho Chaine holds senior roles in the Carling All-Star XI squad. Image: orlandopirates/Twitter and s_chaine31/Instagram.

Riveiro, focused on CAF Champions League glory this season, will coach the side for the second successive year and will have a host of top PSL talent to coach.

Sipho Chaine will lead the All-Star XI

The starting line-up for the All-Star XI was revealed in the tweet below:

According to the votes, PSL stars such as Asekho Tiwani, Bathusi Aubaas and Relebohile Mofokeng will start the match, while Bucs goalkeeper Sipho Chaine will wear the armband.

PSL stars Reeve Frosler, Thembinkosi Lorch, Monnapule Saleng, Mfundo Vilakazi, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Patrick Maswanganyi were also named in the squad, but on the bench.

Fans question All-Star squad selection

Fans questioned the All-Star squad to face the Carling Cup champions on social media, which included the late exclusion of Kaizer Chiefs stars Gaston Sirino and Ashley du Preez.

Themba Makhoba is glad Du Preez and Sirino missed out:

"Good, I don't trust my players. They are going through a lot."

Fortune Michael Siziba asked a question:

"Which channel can I watch the game?"

OSSIFIED is suspicious:

"Something doesn't add up. No logic at all."

Walter MuWestern is not a fan of Riveiro:

"Magesi will win this one. I don't trust this guy; he's just lucky because of a solid defence from the Pirates."

Mzu Zolani will not be watching the match:

"Useless match; imagine if some of the first team players get injured in this useless game."

Tlhalefo Boikgantsho Nape is surprised by one player:

"Vincent Mokoena?"

Wrong Turn Master Wtm is backing the All-Star XI:

"Yoh, it will be the end of Magesi."

Itireleng T. Teenyane II made a suggestion:

"Mofokeng should come off the bench in the second half."

Kgao Gelo is missing a player:

“Where is Shabalala?”

Thembelani Robert Kula has doubts:

"Not sure about Star XI's centre mids."

Clinton Larsen eyes Magesi FC reinforcements

As reported by Briefly News, Carling Knockout Cup champions Clinton Larsen will look to the January transfer window to reinforce his squad.

Despite tasting Carling Cup success, Magesi is currently bottom of the PSL log after earning six points from nine matches.

