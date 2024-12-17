Magesi FC coach Clinton Larsen said he is looking to bring new faces to the squad during the January 2025 transfer window

The Carling Knockout Cup champions have identified areas in their squad that need strengthening while hoping to keep their star players

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Magesi will suffer relegation no matter who they sign in the next transfer window

New PSL side Magesi FC will fight for their top-flight status by adding new faces to their squad during the January transfer window.

Coach Clinton Larsen said the Carling Knockout Cup champions is discussing bringing in new faces to climb off the bottom of the PSL log.

Magesi FC coach Clinton Larsen has plans to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window. Image: Magesi_FC.

Source: Twitter

After securing their debut PSL campaign, Magesi shocked the nation by beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Cup final on Saturday, 23 November 2024.

Clinton Larsen wants to build a strong Magesi FC squad

Larsen speaks about his plans for Magesi in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Larsen said the side would look to bring in new faces while their finances were boosted by the R6.85 million prize for their cup success.

Larsen said:

“There are talks to reinforce the team as the club understands that for the team to be stronger in the second round, we must make additions to the squad. There won’t be any players leaving in January, especially the regulars.”

Fans predict the worst for Magesi FC

Local football fans reacted on social media by saying Magesi would be relegated at the end of the season regardless of who they add to their squad.

Drlove Bulala Matamela is negative:

“Even if he signs players, Magesi is going down.”

Zukisa Mshweshwe Nkolweni wants an apology from Larsen:

“He must apologize to Pirates and Sundowns for what he did.”

Goozmp is not a fan:

“His 15 minutes of fame is over.”

Timbo Jola supports Magesi FC:

“Team of the moment.”

Aizo Dingie predicts relegation:

“On your way back to where you came from.”

Magesi FC star is highly-rated by local fans

As Briefly News reported, Magesi FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has been labelled by fans as the best shot-stopper in the PSL.

The Zimbabwean impressed during Magesi’s incredible success in the Carling Knockout Cup, which ended in a victory over Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 23 November 2024.

