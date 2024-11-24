Chipezeze Named Best Goalkeeper in PSL So Far This Season Ahead of Williams
Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has been named the best goalkeeper in the Premier Soccer League this season, ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams.
The Zimbabwean international led the Limpopo-based side to victory in the Carling Knockout Cup competition while defeating Sundowns 2-1 in the final.
Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, named Chipezeze the best goalkeeper in the PSL this campaign ahead of Williams.
"If we talk about this season's form, Chipezeze is obviously the best goalkeeper in the Premier Soccer League," he said.
"Most will claim Ronwen Williams; well, they're entitled to their opinion, but for me, the Magesi captain has been the best so far.
"See the performance he pulled up in all their games in the Carling Knockout competition, and he has been good also in the Betway Premiership.
"The season is still young in the league, but if Chipezeze continues like this, Williams could lose his award to the 34-year-old."
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.