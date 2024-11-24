Zimbabwean goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has stated what he wants after leading Magesi FC to victory in the Carling Knockout Cup on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper produced a man-of-the-match performance in the final against Mamelodi Sundowns. The newly promoted Premier Soccer League side came from a goal down to defeat the Brazilian 2-1 to lift the title.

Chipezeze was arguably the best player in the tournament, having been named the Man of the Match in all the games Magesi played in the competition.

Chipezeze wants a return to the national team

In an interview after the game, Chipezeze confirmed that he wants to return to the national team and represent his country once again.

The Magesi star last played for the Warriors four years ago and admitted that he would have to work hard to earn another recall into the Zimbabwean national team.

“For now, I’m just focused on making the club grow,” Chipezeze told media after the final.

“That’s the most important thing now. I would also like to go back into the national team, but the guys there are doing well.

“It’s also good that I’m also now in the fold, with the performances, through hard work, at the end of the day, it’s the coach's decision.

“All I can do is continue working hard because it’s pointless for you not to perform and expect to be called for the national team."

Source: Briefly News