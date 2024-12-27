PSL: Kanu Names Position AmaZulu Are Lacking After Losing to Mamelodi Sundowns

Vusumuzi 'Kanu' Vilakazi has shared his thoughts on what AmaZulu FC need to do in the January transfer window after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership

The South African tactician is one of the coaches managing the KwaZulu-Natal-based side, but he's clamouring for more quality additions in a position

Usuthu are still in the bottom half of the Premier Soccer League table and need quick solution in order to avoid relegation

AmaZulu FC manager Vusumuzi 'Kanu' Vilakazi has named the position his team are lacking after their 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday.

South African striker Iqraam Rayners scored a late goal to guide 10-man Sundowns to victory against Usuthu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The loss put AmaZulu 13th on the PSL table with nine points from nine matches this season.

Vusumuzi 'Kanu' Vilakazi states what AmaZulu FC need in the January transfer window after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership. Photo: @AmaZuluFootball.

Source: Twitter

Kanu names position AmaZulu are lacking

In a recent interview, according to iDiskiTimes, Kanu named the position AmaZulu needs to add more quality to in the next transfer window after losing to Sundowns.

The South African coach claimed Usuthu needs new strikers as they've been struggling with goals this season. The KwaZulu-Natal giants have just two goals in their last three league games.

Nigerian striker Etiosa Ighodaro is the club's highest goalscorer, scoring just three goals, which shows why they need new top strikers in their squad.

"I think it's a worrying department; as you're speaking, maybe Junior didn't have one of the best matches today, and we ended up using Moremi, who is a winger, as a striker who did very well because we identified that he is having that uptight of using those spaces he might do well as a striker," Kanu said.

"It is a worrying aspect, as you're saying, that we are still looking for a striker because even in our next match, Igo will be available, but we can't rely on one person. Junior may be having a rough time; he will bounce back."

