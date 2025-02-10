Orlando Pirates secured the signature of a talented 19-year-old defender Duane Bennett from Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs

The former Chiefs prospect will join the development ranks at Pirates and will be watched by first-team coaches

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Pirates have uncovered a gem, while some question why Chiefs let the player go

Teen defender Duane Bennett, who represented South Africa at youth level, has left Kaizer Chiefs and signed for Orlando Pirates.

Bennett has been a star player for Chiefs’ development side and will now be watched by first-team coaches at Soweto rivals Pirates.

Orlando Pirates have welcomed a former Kaizer Chiefs prospect to their squad. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

During his time at Chiefs, Bennett played alongside winger Mfundo Vilakazi, who has become a vital member of Nasreddine Nabi’s squad and has earned a senior contact.

Orlando Pirates secure Bafana Bafana prospect

Pirates signed Bennett, according to the tweet below:

According to a Goal.com source, Bennett is seen as one of the rising stars in South African football and has already been introduced to his new teammates.

The source said:

“The gifted right-back will turn out for Pirates' junior teams in the Safa Men's Regional League, ABC Motsepe League and DStv Diski Challenge. He has already been introduced to his new teammates. His progress will be monitored by first-team coaches.”

During the January transfer window, Pirates failed to bring in new players while they spent the month securing the futures of their star players, including striker Evidence Makgopa.

Pirates lost to Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

Bennett swaps Chiefs for Pirates

By signing Bennett from their fierce rivals, Pirates took another swipe at Chiefs after they beat the club 1-0 in the Soweto derby on Saturday, 1 February 2025.

This season, Pirates have introduced several youngsters, including Mohau Nkota while they continue for success in the PSL, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

The Soweto giants suffered a major knock to their pursuit of the PSL after they lost 4-1 to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 8 February.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will run the rule over Duane Bennett. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Fans praise Pirates

Local football fans praised Pirates on social media, saying they have made a great signing, while others questioned why Chiefs released the talented Bennett.

Mpho Sally is upset with Chiefs:

“There is no talent spotter at Kaizer Chiefs, period.”

Rhulani Chabangu wants to see Bennett in the first team:

“He should be integrated to train with the first team. He is old enough.”

Lwando Mbotho is not impressed:

“We want wingers not this Timm from Temu.”

Akiro Love is confused:

“This is a weird decision from Chiefs. They currently don't have a right back at DDC.”

Peace-nyana Nje backed the move:

“I know him; he was good. Pirates did a good deal here.”

Source: Briefly News