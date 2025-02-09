Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said there is still time to catch Mamelodi Sundowns in the race for the 2024/2025 PSL title

Pirates lost 4-1 to Sundowns on Saturday, 8 February 2025, to fall nine points behind the log leaders and defending champions

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Sundowns are the better team while others blamed the Loftus pitch

Coach Jose Riviero said the difference between his Orlando Pirates side and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns will only be seen at the end of the season.

The Soweto giants lost 4-1 to Sundowns on Saturday, 8 February 2025, to fall nine points behind the defending champions.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said there is little difference between his side and Miguel Cardoso's Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Orlandopirates and Masandawana.

Following the 4-1 loss on Saturday, Riveiro said there was no major difference between the sides and that there are still several matches left to play in the season.

Orlando Pirates missed their chance to close the gap on Mamelodi Sundowns

Riveiro speaks about the difference between Pirates and Sundowns in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Riveiro said the 4-1 scoreline was not the only indicator to determine the match and said his side missed several chances.

Riveiro said:

“The difference between the two teams will show at the end of the season after 30 games. Then we will see if we are on the same level and if the difference is big or not. The game can go in different directions, if we scored in the first half then we would have been talking about a different story maybe. They were much more pragmatic than us and much more efficient in the last line and did not give us many opportunities in transition. So well done to the opposition, but the difference is never in the scoring, let’s be fair to both teams.”

Sundowns confirmed their victory on their Twitter (X) profile:

Pirates remain in the hunt for PSL glory

Since the start of the season, Pirates have been in impressive form and began the season by successfully defending the MTN8 title.

Before the loss to Sundowns, the side kept the pressure by beating Sekhukhune United 2-1 on Wednesday, 5 February.

During the January transfer window, Pirates failed to bring in new faces and spent the month extending the contracts of several stars including striker Evidence Makgopa.

Orlando Pirates fell nine points behind Mamelodi Sundowns after losing 4-1 on Saturday, 8 February 2025. Image: orlandopirates.

Fans support Riveiro

Local football fans backed Riveiro on social media while some said Sundowns were just better than Pirates on the day.

Kwestar Supar Diwu says Sundowns could have won by more:

“If the pitch was any better, the score would have been 8-1.”

Tshepino Kerstel Khomary said Sundowns were better:

“The difference is 4-1. Finish and klaar.”

Thee Masterpiece Gwalagwala backed Riveiro:

“Riveiro is a master class coach. How many coaches have Sundowns changed because of him? They had to use other means to beat him.”

Amuluks Ndhuku noted the difference:

“Sundowns management means business that's the difference.”

Masixole Mpasopeng Matross supported Riveiro:

“Stay strong coach. We are proud of you. Up the Bucs.”

