Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will lock horns this weekend in a top-two battle in the Betway Premiership.

The Brazilians came out on top in the Tshwane derby defeating SuperSport United 3-0 on Wednesday evening, as they maintain the lead on the league table.

The Sea Robbers also had an outstanding outing in the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs and a narrow win over Sekhukhune United in Durban.

Sundowns vs Pirates: What to expect, favourites to win

Sports analyst/journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, gave an insight on what is expected in the match between Sundowns and Pirates.

“I expect a better match compared to the Soweto derby and the Tshwane derby because Pirates and Sundowns are on par in terms of performance this season,” he said.

“Pirates have the chance to reduce the Brazilians' lead to three, and if they win their outstanding match they will be on the same points while the host also wants to extend their lead, and a win could make them go nine points clear on the top.

“It’s expected to have an evenly contested game despite Sundowns playing at home, and they could stumble to a defeat if Jose Riveiro gets his plan right.

“If Mudau starts, it’s going to be a fun match-up between him and Relebohile Mofokeng, and Pirates defenders need to watch out for Lucas Ribeiro’s tricks.”

Anuma also chose the favourite team to win the tie as both clubs were in form ahead of the match.

“It’s difficult to predict the winner as it’s going to be a close contest because both teams are having a good time and putting up good performances,” he added.

“If I’m forced to choose, I will have to pitch my tent towards Sundowns solely because they are playing at home, not because they are a better side than Pirates, as I see both teams on the same pedestal this season.”

