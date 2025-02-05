Soweto giants Orlando Pirates kept the pressure on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after they beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 on Wednesday, 5 February 2025

Pirates nearly suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of the PSL summit after a late rally from Sekhukhune

Bucs supporters reacted on social media to say they were not impressed with Pirates while they made suggestion ahead of the blockbuster encounter against Sundowns

PSL title-chasers Orlando Pirates survived a late scare to beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday, 5 February 2025.

The Soweto giants seemed set for an easy night after scoring early in either half but they were forced to pay attention in the latter stages of the match as Sekhukhune pulled one back.

Following their 1-0 victory in the Soweto derby, Pirates came into the match full of confidence and the good vibes continued after they took the lead in the fifth minute.

Orlando Pirates scrape through to beat Sekhukhune

Pirates confirmed their victory on their Twitter (X) profile:

Winger Deon Hotto scored early in the first half after his low free-kick found its way through four Sekhukhune players and into the back of the net.

Sekhukhune coach Lehlohonolo Seema, who returned to the position this season, would have been upset with his defence for the first goal as the ball squeezed past his backline.

Seema was left fuming in the first half after Sekhukhune skied several free-kick attempts and failed to penetrate the Pirates defence.

Pirates on the other hand seemed to have entered cruise control after Hotto's early goal as they also wasted a few chances.

Pirates celebrated a rare goal from Makhaula on their Twitter (X) profile:

Sekhukhune gave Pirates a nervy finish

The second half started like the first after Makhehlene Makhaula added to his rare goal tally by expertly guiding a header from Hotto's pinpoint cross in the 47th minute.

Pirates continued to cruise throughout the match but they were shaken to life after Sekhukhune skipper Linda Mntambo pulled a goal back after a goal mouth scramble.

Mntambo was the first to pounce on a shot that came off the post while Pirates' defence was too static in dealing with the rebound.

Sekhukhune nearly stole the match at the end but poor finishing and good saves from Sipho Chaine left the Limpopo side disappointed.

Pirates fans were not impressed

Bucs supporters reacted on social media to say Pirates were lucky to escape with three points after a disappointing performance in Limpopo.

OOHumbleTK criticised a Pirates star:

"Maswanganyi is average, he shouldn't play against Sundowns or else we are in trouble."

MxolisiMjt was not impressed:

"Mara, today's perfomance was poor. Not something you'd take to Loftus."

Mgxaji Luvo was frustrated:

"Poorest performance ever by Pirates, lots of wasted opportunities."

NtateWilliams was grateful:

"Thank you for three points. Chaine and Makhaula have been the best players this year."

Niwdalg_ warned Pirates:

"I'm ready for all the insults but I'm gonna keep on saying it. We've got a serious problem with our defence, we relax too much every single time after half time. Chaine today was our hero as he was both a defender and goalkeeper, unfortunately if we continue these mistakes again on Saturday Sundowns is gonna severely punish us. Chaine is the man of the match for me for all the saves he did while our defence were out there twerking."

