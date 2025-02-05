“The Greatest Video of All Time”: Soccer Fans Praise Gent for Perfect Shot of Pirates Goal
- One chap and his girlfriend travelled to watch the Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs game live at the FNB Stadium
- The sports fan captured the winning goal from the Pirates team that ended the game victoriously with a score of 1-0
- Social media users praised the gent for his cool shot of what they declared a historical moment in South African soccer
Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs fans have always been rivals and go all out whenever their teams play.
In a recent game, Pirates defeated Chiefs with a single goal that had the crowd roaring with excitement.
Orlando Pirates started the year off with a victorious win against their rivals, Kaizer Chiefs. One chap, Nka Matlala and his girlfriend travelled to watch the game live at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on the 1st of February.
Matlala favoured Orlando Pirates while his partner cheered for the opposing team, Kaizer Chiefs. The game was a bit tense as both teams brought their A game on the field.
Matlala predicted a goal from one of his favourite players and stood in position to film one of the perfect shots seen by Mzansi. The chap captured the winning goal by Orlando Pirates and got major praise from South African sports fans.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi praises gent perfectly capturing Pirates vs Chiefs game
Social media users were proud of Matlala for his perfectly captured shot and commented:
@lucky professional said:
“This might be the greatest video of all time.”
@rethabilemantje wrote:
“You got the best clip from the Soweto Derby.”
@maLuthuli decided:
“This video deserves 1M likes.”
@Zah suggested:
“You must get paid for this clip
@Jade KM wrote:
“This is a legendary clip.”
