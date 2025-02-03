“You Have a Long Way to Go”: SA Floored by Broke Santa Claus’ Side Hustles in Jozi
- A South African man in Johannesburg had Mzansi floored after sharing his tough January journey
- The jokester, Danzino dressed up as Santa Claus and shared the dryness after the festive season
- Social media users were dusted by the man’s silly video and interacted with him in a thread of comments
South Africans enjoyed their short-lived festive season and even decided on a new location for the summer holidays in 2025.
Now that the festivities are over, Mzansi expressed the blues of the January month and its dryness after Christmas.
SA floored by broke Santa Claus’ side hustles in Jozi
Mzansi has joked about the unbearable dryness of January after spending all of their money on the Christmas season. When the new year comes, most people are broke and await their next paycheque with big red eyes.
One chap expressed the January dryness by dressing up as Santa Claus and the challenges he faced after the Christmas season. The gent filmed a silly video where Father Christmas worked piece jobs to sustain himself after he put his sleigh and deers to rest.
Here are some of Santa’s piece jobs:
- Delivering and patching up grass
- Working at a car wash
- Cutting grass
- He offered people to take pictures with him for R5
The chap mostly chilled at the park trying to hype himself up. He also played the lottery at a supermarket.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi floored by jobless Santa Claus in viral TikTok video
Social media users were floored by the silly video and commented:
@OfficialKismet pointed out:
“South African TikTok is peaking.”
@u realised:
“I’ve never thought of what he actually gets up to for the rest of the year.”
@Leuht_eb said:
“Bro, this is hilarious.”
@IG:Tumii.2geeked reminded Santa:
“It's still February, you still have a long way to go.”
@armini_18 trolled:
“Business is no longer booming.”
