Commuters in Cape Town filled one train carriage like a prison cell during the apartheid era

The transport was filled with sweaty people who were desperate to get home after a long day of work

Social media users were stunned by how congested the train was and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

After w lengthy break, Cape Town’s Metrorail is back and loyal commuters have ditched the bus and taxis.

South Africans felt claustrophobic after seeing a congested R9 train in Cape Town. Image: @DewaldeKirsten

Source: Getty Images

Travelling by train is much cheaper for most people who work five times a week compared to using the bus or taxi.

SA outraged by congested R9 train in Cape Town

A gent filmed his experience of sharing a train carriage with a crowd of commuters in Cape Town. The train was congested with sweaty people desperate to get home after s long day of hard labour.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The train ticket only costed R9 from town to the townships. The commuters felt that they hit a good bargain as the bus and taxis cost triple the amount they paid for the train.

The sweaty commuters could not believe that they only spent R9 for their ride and excitedly shot a video that went viral on TikTok:

“R9 for a train? Wow, this thing of liking cheap things is not right.”

One chap, Lupho Njili, captioned the post:

“Cape Town trains will kill us one day.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to sweaty commuters on R9 train

Social media users shared their thoughts on the congested R9 train in Cape Town:

Cape Town commuters sweaty were cramped up n a R9 train. Image: @Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

@Hue-Man369 🇿🇦 pointed out:

“You can actually see the steam.”

@Coco ✨wrote:

“And the windows don’t open. I’m sure AC couldn’t handle so many people.”

@serene.chotia shared:

“This reminds me of The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas.”

@abdulelliott confessed:

“I had a claustrophobic attack in there once.”

@. Said:

“Thank God for my travelling hours.”

@Jardine suggested:

“The carriages should be longer.”

@Diana wrote:

“I would probably cry 'cause I can't take a small space like that and I need fresh air.”

3 More transport-stories by Briefly News

One chap floored Mzansi after breaking the door of a full taxi and tried his best to fix it with no luck

One mother caught smoke in a WhatsApp message from her son after forgetting to pay for his school transport

A South African lady baffled the country with her ghetto behaviour on a FlySafair flight on boxing day

Source: Briefly News