A young South African lady hopped on a viral TikTok trend and shared her experience of being a mother

She proved the journey to be filled with its ups and downs after her son called her out amid back-to-school craze

Social media users were floored and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 1.3K comments

Motherhood is a rollercoaster ride and the fact that there is no manual when it comes to parenting makes the whole experience tricky.

A mom caught smoke from her son for not paying his school transport fee. Image: @njabulo_dlamini22

Source: TikTok

One mother received an unexpected message from her son after forgetting to secure his seat at his private school transport.

Mom caught smoke for forgetting to pay daughter’s transport

A funny TikTok trend went viral and floored many South Africans. The challenge is about women who gave motherhood a chance and later experienced the boggling and extreme side of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One Mzansi lady, Njabulo Dlamini, shared her experience of being a mother in a now-viral TikTok video and floored many South Africans. The young woman received a voice note from her child scolding her for not paying for his transport on time.

The little boy expressed himself loudly over the phone, demanding answers:

“Njabulo why did you not pay for my transport? How am I supposed to get to school? I have nothing.”

The mom was caught off guard and captioned her post:

“I’m also waiting to receive money from my mom.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to mom catching smoke for not paying transport

A lady floored SA with her hilarious motherhood journey. Image: @njabulo_dlamini22

Source: TikTok

Social media users were floored by the video and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Rele_M pointed out:

“I felt that, ‘I have nothing.’”

@Hlelobanele was floored:

“Things changed from mama to Njabulo real quick.”

@Lindiwe Mosia assumed:

“Ugogo is behind this message.”

@Wangqhazar Mnisi was dusted:

“‘I have nothing’ as if he usually has enough that'll cover transport.”

@Sumi Jackson laughed:

“Not him pulling your government name over ‘mom’.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

Mzansi was amazed by a toddler practising reverse parenting on his mother and going viral on TikTok

South Africans praised a present father who excitedly celebrated his daughter at her creche graduation

Mzansi social media users agreed with a young chap who shared the annoying things parents do at home

Source: Briefly News