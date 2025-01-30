“Things Changed”: Mzansi Dusted by Mom Catching Smoke for Forgetting to Pay Transport Money
- A young South African lady hopped on a viral TikTok trend and shared her experience of being a mother
- She proved the journey to be filled with its ups and downs after her son called her out amid back-to-school craze
- Social media users were floored and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 1.3K comments
Motherhood is a rollercoaster ride and the fact that there is no manual when it comes to parenting makes the whole experience tricky.
One mother received an unexpected message from her son after forgetting to secure his seat at his private school transport.
Mom caught smoke for forgetting to pay daughter’s transport
A funny TikTok trend went viral and floored many South Africans. The challenge is about women who gave motherhood a chance and later experienced the boggling and extreme side of it.
One Mzansi lady, Njabulo Dlamini, shared her experience of being a mother in a now-viral TikTok video and floored many South Africans. The young woman received a voice note from her child scolding her for not paying for his transport on time.
The little boy expressed himself loudly over the phone, demanding answers:
“Njabulo why did you not pay for my transport? How am I supposed to get to school? I have nothing.”
The mom was caught off guard and captioned her post:
“I’m also waiting to receive money from my mom.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to mom catching smoke for not paying transport
Social media users were floored by the video and shared their thoughts in the comments:
@Rele_M pointed out:
“I felt that, ‘I have nothing.’”
@Hlelobanele was floored:
“Things changed from mama to Njabulo real quick.”
@Lindiwe Mosia assumed:
“Ugogo is behind this message.”
@Wangqhazar Mnisi was dusted:
“‘I have nothing’ as if he usually has enough that'll cover transport.”
@Sumi Jackson laughed:
“Not him pulling your government name over ‘mom’.”
Source: Briefly News
