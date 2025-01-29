A young Xhosa lad has been tending on TikTok for his humorously roasting his mother

Mzansi found him to be cute yet too young for his wisdom as he dropped major bombs on his mom

Social media users were floored by the boy’s content and shared their thoughts in the comments

Children are known to speak their minds without dwelling on a thought before saying anything.

A little boy gagged South Africans after sharing his funny yet strict personality on TikTok.

Mzansi amazed by toddler’s reverse parenting on mom

A young boy stole the hearts of many South Africans after he showed off his funny personality on TikTok with the help of his mom. One video that got him noticed was one where he was concerned about his mom’s weight and urged her to get something to eat.

He then went viral again after having a talk with his mom about a matter he did not like. Apparently, the young chap did not appreciate the way his mother spoke to him and corrected her speech in a gentle manner.

The reverse parenting floored many South Africans who also thought the footage to be cute. People wondered where he got such wisdom while some attributed his way of thinking to his grandmother.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to boy parenting mom in viral TikTok video

Social media users cackled at the boy’s reaction to his mom’s rant and commented:

@MaKhumalo🌺🌹🥀 assumed:

“Whoever is raising him, doesn't shout at him, he gets corrected nicely.”

@wendzmakhoba thought:

“He is a disciplinarian of nature this one. He for sure once lived before.”

@Nana_Mpondo shared:

“I think it’s Granny's teachings.”

@Sinesipho applauded the young man:

“Please, I love his work. Good for him, parents lack manners.”

@Madingswayo Xolile N shared:

“It's really hard to raise parents I feel he's pain.”

