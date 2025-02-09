Former Orlando Pirates star Marshall Munetsi made his debut for Premiership side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, 9 February 2025

The Zimbabwean midfielder made an appearance in the second half as Wolves won 2-0 against Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup

Local football fans praised Munetsi on social media, saying they were proud of the Zimbabwean international midfielder

Marshall Munetsi made his debut for Premiership side Wolverhampton Wanders after the former Orlando Pirates player made an R400 million switch to England.

The Zimbabwean left Pirates to join French side Reims in 2019 and will not be plying his trade in the English Premiership with Wolves.

Woverhampton Wanderers star Marshall Munetsi made his debut for Vitor Pereira's side. Image: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA and Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Munetsi played just under 30 minutes for his new side as Wolves celebrated a 2-0 victory over Balckburn Rovers on Sunday, 9 February 2025.

Marshall Munetsi makes his debut in England

Munetsi made his debut for Wolves, according to the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Munetsi has impressed Wolves coach Vitor Pereira and he backed to 28-year-old to make an impact at the Premieship side.

Pereira said:

“Physically, he’s a very strong player. He is a player who goes box-to-box, strong in the duels, strong in the air, with a good quality of pass, and he runs a lot. He’s a strong player. The three players that we brought in this window, they are strong, physically strong, and they can add a lot. They can help us a lot in this long season that we have to face.”

Munetsi speaks about his new life at Wolves in the video below:

Munetsi earned his move to England

Since 2019, Munetsi made an impact in France where he scored 21 goals in 148 appearances for the side and caught the eye of Wolves.

Following the victory over Rovers, Wolves have now qualified for the next round of the FA Cup alongside fellow Premiership sides, including defending champions Manchester United.

Munetsi will hope he can make an impact at Wolves, who are currently 17th on the log, two points above the relegation zone with 14 matches to play.

Marshall Munetsi made his Wolves debut in the FA Cup against Blackburn Rovers. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Fans are proud of Munetsi

Local football fans reacted positively on social media, saying they are proud of Munetsi and they have backed him for success.

Chris Romario Musekiwa is proud:

“Congratulations Zimbabwe international and Warriors vice-captain Marshall Munetsi on your amazing debut at Wolves , you are making us proud , keep up the momentum.”

Tinashe Mari offered their support:

“Keep shining brother Marshall Munetsi.”

Bless Qudhar Mafuva is a fan:

“Well done champion, represent us all well and score plenty of goals.”

Forward Mlambo Chahweta admires Munetsi:

“There goes the man of the moment.”

John Dube is happy:

“Well done young man. You did well.”

Jose Riveiro defends Orlando Pirates

As Briefly News, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said there is little difference between his side and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Riveiro said Pirates still ahve time to catch log leaders Sundowns, who opened a nine point lead after beating the Soweto giants 4-1 on Saturday, 9 February 2025.

