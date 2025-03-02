AmaZulu’s new head coach, Arthur Zwane, got off to a winning start after a 2-0 victory over Cape Town City on Sunday, 2 March 2025

Before the victory over City, AmamZulu’s co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi resigned to leave Zwane in the top role

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Zwane after AmaZulu climbed to fifth on the PSL log

Following the resignation of co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi, Arthur Zwane proved he could do it on his own after guiding AmaZulu to a 2-0 victory over Cape Town City.

The victory on Sunday, 2 March 2025, elevated Usuthu to fifth on the log, two points from the CAF qualification spot.

Arthur Zwane started his stint as the head coach of AmaZulu with a victory. Image: AmaZuluFootball.

Source: Twitter

Goals from Elmo Kambindu and Nkosikhona Radebe ensured Zwane got off to a winning start following the resignation of Vilakazi.

AmaZulu impress under Zwane

It was a good display for Ususthu, as they proved that Zwane was right when he said that Vilakazi’s departure would not damage the team’s morale and progress.

At the start of the season, AmaZulu had set their sights on a top-eight finish, but the club could surpass that target as they are currently two points from CAF qualification.

Qualifying for continental football is a major achievement for the side that finished 11th on the log last season, six points above the relegation zone.

Vilakazi's resignation was confirmed on Twitter:

Future uncertain for Vilakazi

Following his resignation, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Vilakazi as he seeks a new adventure in football.

Vilakazi is not short of admirers, though, after successfully keeping Richards Bay in the PSL last season yet failing to keep him in his role.

As for AmaZulu, Zwane would have been pleased with his side’s defensive display after they earned a consecutive clean sheet against City.

Elmo Kambindu and Nkosikhona Radebe scored for AmaZulu against Cape Town City. Image: AmaZuluFootball.

Source: Twitter

Fans are impressed with AmaZulu

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise AmaZuu while the Usuthu faithful expressed confidence in Zwane’s abilities.

Jozi Jozi feels for Cape Town City:

“Gents; you're costing Mushin Ertugral a Job. Good job and congratulations to Mangethe’s one-man show.”

Sandile Mngomezulu was impressed:

“Good boys, two games in a row with clean sheets.”

Sandile Mavimbela is feeling good:

“I am very impressed, feels good not to worry about relegation this season like last time #hebe Usuthu.”

Smah Magoje Nsibande appreciates one player:

“My Ofori.”

S'bonelo Mjaja backs Zwane:

“Well done Usuthu, credit to coach Zwane and his technical team.”

Vusi Vela hopes for more success:

“Thanks for the good work.”

Thobani Mazwendoda Thusini made a note:

“Hadebe reminds me of Arthur Zwane from back in the day.”

I-First Born Ka Lorch is proud:

“I am a proud young fan.”

Siyabonga Qedaskhulume Zulu Emkhonjane is happy:

“Congratulations to you boooooooyz.”

Alson Elton is confident:

“Who's next?”

