New AmaZulu head coach Arthur Zwane said the club needs to move on quickly after Vusumuzo Vilakazi resigned

Vilakazi served alongside Zwane as the co-coach before his sudden departure on Wednesday, 26 February 2025

Local football fans reacted on social media to cast doubt over Zwane’s ability to coach AmaZulu on his own

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane believes the club can recover quickly from tactician Vusumuzi Vilakazi’s shock resignation.

Vilakazi served as the co-coach alongside Zwane at the Natal side before the former Richard’s Bay tactician resigned on Wednesday, 26 February 2025.

Vusumuzi Vilakazi has left Arthur Zwane as the main coach at AmaZulu FC.



Following the arrival of the co-coaches, AmaZulu have climbed to sixth on the log following a bad start to the season under Pablo Franco Martin, while they are out of the Nedbank Cup.

Arthur Zwane backs AmaZulu to cope without Vusumuzi Vilakazi

Zwane speaks about Vilakazi's exit in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Zwane said the club could cope without Vilakazi, while the former Bafana Bafana star will now serve as the club’s main tactician.

Zwane said:

“At the end of the day, we have to move on and carry on. He [Vilakazi] played a huge role. The good thing is, he has left something behind in terms of understanding. We worked together very well. We were on the same boat in terms of what we wanted to achieve for the club.”

AmaZulu confirmed Vilakazi's exit on Twitter (X):

Zwane is confident he can guide AmaZulu to success

Following their arrival at the club, AmaZulu bosses set the target of a top-eight finish while the club has 11 games to secure their target.

One of the areas Zwane hopes he can improve as the new head coach is their defence after the side conceded 26 games in 19 matches.

Zwane will take charge of his first match as the new head coach when Usuthu faces Cape Town City on Sunday, 2 March.

Vusumuzi Vilakazi resigned as AmaZulu's co-coach.



Fans predict struggles for AmaZulu

Local football fans reacted on social media by saying Zwane will struggle without Vilakazi as the club looks to secure their top-eight finish.

Mziwoxolo Questa Mtalana predicts the worst:

“Without Vilakazi, he's gonna struggle.”

Moji Matshidiso Moji made a prediction:

“His next.”

Thabo Francis Chiccose Nthabi hopes for the best:

“And please, may you carry on with your duties as usual, Mr Arthur Zwane! As I know the blame for Mr Vusumuzi Vilakazi's departure is going to be put on you.”

Sandile Sah Mkhasibe feels for Zwane:

“I feel sorry for Zwane.”

Siya Junior Dlamini said Vilakazi is damaging his career:

“Vilakazi is never stable, he's always on the move. That's not good for his CV.”

