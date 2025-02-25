PSL side AmaZulu could be set for a shock announcement by releasing co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi and leaving the job to Arthur Zwane

Vilakazi and Zwane joined AmaZulu at the start of the season to replace Pablo Franco Martin as the club’s new co-coaches

Local football fans reacted on social media to blame Zwane, backing Vilakazi to be a great coach in the future

Vusumuzi Vilakazi could leave AmaZulu as the club is reportedly considering making Arthur Zwane their head coach.

Zwane and Vilkazi joined Usuthu as their new co-coaches after replacing Spanish tactician Pablo Franco Martin at the Natal-based side.

Vusumuzi Vilakazi could leave his post as AmaZulu FC co-coach, leaving Arthur Zwane as the sole man in charge.

The decision to release Vilakazi could come as a shock to Usuthu fans after the pair led the side to fifth on the PSL log but suffered a last-16 Nedbank Cup exit to Marumo Gallants.

AmaZulu could make a significant change to their coaching set-up

Vilakazi could lose his job, according to the tweet below:

Since both Vilakazi and Zwane joined, the pair has introduced new signings to the club while they have also contributed to the fine form of midfielder Rowan Human.

If Vilakazi leaves AmaZulu, it will be his second club since the end of last season after he was dismissed from Richards Cay as their head coach despite saving them from relegation.

The former striker also served on the coaching staff at Arrows and Chippa before he landed the gig alongside Zwane at AmaZulu.

Zwane praised the side after their 3-0 vicotry over Magesi FC in the video below:

AmaZulu aim for a top finish this season

At the start of the season, AmaZulu set themselves the target of finishing in the top-eight of the PSL and are currently fifth after eight victories from 19 matches.

Recently coach Zwane criticised the side’s defensive displays as they currently have the worst defense in the top eighth after conceding 26 goals.

AmaZulu FC are currently fifth on the PSL log after 19 matches played.

Fans back Vilakazi for bigger things

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Vilakazi deserves better, while some blamed co-coach Zwane for betraying his colleague.

Mo Ga No Jnr backs Vilakazi:

“Vilakazi is a future top coach.”

Dlala Provider blamed Arthur Zwane:

“Arthur Zwane is a difficult person to work with, he must ask Stuart Baxter.”

Peter Peter says Vilakazi has been the scapegoat at AmaZulu:

“When AmaZulu lose, Zwane sends Vilakazi to the post-match interview but when they win he goes himself. Our Mzansi coaches spite each other.”

Zama Nyathi said AmaZulu was doomed from the start:

“Dual coaches are always a disaster. Let there be one coach and his assistants.”

Makungu Walukhele saw it coming:

“I knew this was coming, it was just a matter of time.”

Surprise Muhali is not a fan of Zwane:

“Arthur Zwane is very good at betraying other coaches.”

Shane Mayimele says Vilakazi is underrated:

“Vilakazi is underrated and he has proved himself by saving Richard Bay from relegation.”

S'phephelo Bradarky Ngcobo made a prediction:

“Probably going to Sekhukhune as there are rumours that Seema is leaving.”

Tsepedi De Monyokanist made a suggestion:

“Vilakazi must go to Pirates DDC as ASSISTANT coach.”

Sfiso Ndlovu blamed Richards Bay:

“Richards Bay did Vilakazi dirty.”

AmaZulu players are committed to helping AmaZulu's new coaches

As reported by Briefly News, AmaZulu star Rowan Human said the squad is committed to helping AmaZulu FC’s new co-coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Arthur Zwane.

Human backed the co-coaches after they replaced Spanish tactician Pablo Franco Martin, who was dismissed following a bad start to the 2024/2025 season.

