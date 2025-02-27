After over a decade playing abroad, Serero returns to the PSL, signing with Cape Town City

Serero dominated the 2010/11 PSL season, winning multiple top awards, including Footballer of the Year and Player of the Season

During his time in Europe and the UAE, Serero won 3 Eredivisie titles, a Dutch Super Cup, and the UAE Cup and Super Cup with Al-Jazira

Former Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Thulani Serero has officially joined Cape Town City, marking his return to South African football.

The move, first reported by iDiski Times, was confirmed by the club on Thursday.

Former Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Thulani Serero has officially joined Cape Town City, marking his return to South African football.Image Credit/Cape Town City.

Source: Twitter

A Decade Abroad

Serero, now 34, has spent over 10 years playing abroad, featuring for clubs such as: Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands) Al-Jazira (United Arab Emirates) Khor Fakkan (United Arab Emirates)

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Cape Town City Welcomes Serero Back

Upon announcing the signing, Cape Town City FC expressed excitement over bringing back one of South Africa’s finest talents, stating:

Cape Town made him. The world witnessed him. Welcome home, Thulani Serero 💎

Serero’s Historic PSL Success

Before moving abroad, Serero was one of the best players in the PSL, dominating the 2010/11 season with awards including: PSL Footballer of the Year PSL Player of the Season PSL Players’ Player of the Season ABSA Premiership Red Hot Young Player

Trophy-Laden Career

During his time in Europe and the Middle East, Serero collected several major trophies, including: 3 Eredivisie titles with Ajax Amsterdam Dutch Super Cup UAE Cup with Al-Jazira UAE Super Cup

During his time in Europe and the UAE, Serero won 3 Eredivisie titles, a Dutch Super Cup, and the UAE Cup and Super Cup with Al-Jazira.Image Credit/Phill Williams.

Source: Instagram

Upcoming Fixtures

Serero is set to reinforce Cape Town City as they gear up for their next Betway Premiership clash against AmaZulu this Sunday.

Reactions on X (Twitter) About Thulani Serero's Move to Cape Town City @Mzwandile

That's actually a good signing for City. He'll fit very well in their setup.

@mr alright:

To think I thought and thought Pirates would jump in.

@Langalibalele Dube:

Cape Town City will be the new contenders for the league 🔥🔥🔥.

@Chauke:

He has the money. He doesn't play for money, he's more familiar with owners or management. It's like giving back.

@amd fitness:

Unlike another team that only buys players online, CTC act ✔️.The fake humble ones are currently digging their own grave by having games in hand.

@Sinethemba Mbatha:

Exciting to see Thulani Serero back 🇿🇦 and what he will offer for Cape Town City!

@TheFootballGuru:

Serero at Cape Town City? That’s a game-changer! Can’t wait to see him lead their midfield. 🔥

@Zizo_Rulz:

City making moves! Serero is a quality signing, he knows how to win trophies. 🏆

@JabuTheCoach:

Cape Town City stepping up! Serero’s experience will be key to their title push this season. 🔥 #PSL

@TacticalMind:

Interesting move by City. Serero has what it takes to make an immediate impact.

Benni McCarthy Set to Lead Kenyan National Team as Head Coach

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy is nearing a new coaching role with the Kenyan national team, following his departure from Manchester United at the end of the 2024/2025 season.

McCarthy, who enjoyed success with Cape Town City and AmaZulu, is set to take over as head coach, with Moeneeb Josephs joining as goalkeeper coach.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News