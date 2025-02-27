Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi criticised striker Tashreeq Morris after the striker joined the Soweto giants in January 2025

Morris joined Chiefs from PSL rivals SuperSport United and has yet to score a goal for his new goal since his arrival

Amakhosi fans reacted on social media to agree with Baloyi while others said the former Bafana Bafana shot-stopper should not be talking about Chiefs’ players

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi is not convinced by striker Tashreeq Morris after the player joined the Soweto giants in January 2025.

Morris joined Chiefs from PSL rivals SuperSport United and has yet to score for the club since regular starts since his arrival.

Mzansi legend Brian Baloyi is not impressed with Kaizer Chiefs star Tashreeq Morris. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images and KaizerChiefs/Twitter.

Source: UGC

The former SuperSport striker nearly scored on his Chiefs debut against AmaZulu but goalkeeper Richard Ofori bundled the ball into his own net under pressure from the 30-year-old.

Brian Baloyi criticised Tashreeq Morris

Baloyi speaks about Morris in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to FARPost, Baloyi said he is not convinced by Morris as Chiefs prepare to face log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 1 March 2025.

Baloyi said:

“I haven’t seen enough that I can say he’s a good signing for Chiefs. But hopefully, he can turn around the corner and start scoring; at least he’s getting game time. So far, other new players have been adjusting well to the team. Cele is playing well in the midfield, showing signs that he’s a good signing for Chiefs. Lilepo, as well. In the attack, he brought something to the team. He’s scoring goals and creating opportunities for the team.”

Watch Chiefs welcome Morris in the video below:

Morris brings physical strength to Chiefs’ attacking line-up

While Baloyi is not convinced by Morris, another legendary Mzansi goalkeeper Roger de Sa praised the former SuperSport United star.

De Sa said the 30-year-old brings a physical presence to the Chiefs attack, while the player’s attributes seem to impress coach Nasreddine Nabi due to his constant selection.

Baloyi could be proven wrong when Chiefs face Sundowns, as the Soweto side looks to derail Masandawana’s push for their eighth consecutive PSL titles.

Striker Tashreeq Morris has struggled to make his mark at Kaizer Chiefs since joining the club in January 2025. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Chiefs fans agree with Baloyi

Chiefs fans agreed with Baloyi on social media, while some said the goalkeeper should not be talking about Amakhosi’s business after leaving the club for Sundowns before his retirement.

Jonas Semenya says Baloyi should not be talking:

“Eish, these legends talk too much.”

Mahlomola Jeremia Dipeere asked a question:

“Everyone has an opinion about Chiefs; why is that?”

Ayanda Mngeni wanted a different striker:

“I'm still surprised by his signing, that TS Galaxy striker would've made more sense.”

Afikah Msilelwa agreed:

“Yes, we still need a striker. Morris is not make sure.”

Bhut Ntok'zin says Chiefs need more players:

“They must buy more if they want to compete in the seasons to come.”

Kaizer Chiefs will be without a key player for crucial PSL clash

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs will be without midfielder Gaston Sirino for their match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 1 March 2025.

Sirino picked up two yellow cards during Chiefs’ 4-1 defeat to SuperSport United and will miss the match against his former side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News