Former PSL coach Roger de Sa backed new Kaizer Chiefs signing Tashreeq Morris to be a success at the Soweto giants

Morris will join the Soweto giants as Nasreddine Nabi's first signing of the January transfer window after the club struck a deal with SuperSport United

Amakhosi fans were divided over social media, saying the player is not Chiefs material, while others agreed with De Sa

Roger de Sa, a former PSL coach, said Kaizer Chiefs had made a great signing after striking a deal with SuperSport United for striker Tashreeq Morris.

Morris is finalising a deal with Chiefs, which will see winger Christian Saile head in the opposite direction, while the Soweto giants are also close to signing French-based star Makabi Lilepo.

Roger de Sa says former SuperSport United star Tashreeq Morris can be a success at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Mohammad Karamali/DeFodi Images and SuperSportFC/Twitter.

The 30-year-old striker has scored two goals for SuperSport this season and is the first signing of many, according to the club's sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Junior.

Roger de Sa backs Tashreeq Morris for success at Kaizer Chiefs

De Sa speaks about Morris in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, De Sa encouraged the arrival of Morris, who he coached at youth level during a spell at Ajax Cape Town.

De Sa said:

"Look, he is a big, strong player, physically very good, very honest player, he works extremely hard. But technically, he isn't your top player. He is not the type of guy with fantastic abilities, but he has enough and makes up for it with his hard work and honesty in the game. One thing you can be sure of with Tashreeq Morris is that he will always give 100 per cent; I can put my house on that. He will create a lot of chaos and probably create a lot of attention, which players around him will benefit from. In set pieces, he is always a threat aerially. He is a good option, and I believe he can help any club in the PSL."

Morris' transfer was confirmed in the tweet below:

Chiefs set to annouce more signings

Once the ink dries on Morris' deal, Chiefs are set to unveil the R10 million signing of Congolese winger Lilepo, who will join the club from French side Valenciennes FC.

Chiefs are currently fifth on the PSL log, and coach Nasreddine Nabi has been armed with an R100 million transfer budget to pursue top targets.

The club has been linked with several PSL stars and overseas-based players, such as Tanzanian Feisal Salum and Congolese striker Fiston Mayele.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs will strengthen their squad in the January transfer window. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Fans are divided over Morris

Amakhosi fans showed division over Morris' arrival on social media, with some agreeing with De Sa while others said the player was not their first choice.

Thabiso Lebea is doubtful:

"The justifying has already started. It shows that he's not of good quality."

C'cebii Sompicy backs the signing:

"For me, Morris is a quality player, and lots of people will be surprised. The boy has the ability with both feet; he can help in defence, has speed and is also wonderful with aerial balls. Chiefs fans, please give Morris a chance and time; he will prove you wrong."

tumeleng Ledwaba said fans do not make decisions:

"Signing a player needs to make sense to a technical team and the club, not fans. I've seen a lot of signings loved by fans but failed to live up to expectations."

Buster Scruggs Scofield predicts the worst:

"The drought will continue until they sign quality; they'll continue changing coaches without success. If they continue with this mentality of waiting for free agents and saving money, they will finish outside the top eight again."

Ndish'iyavuta BabakaKuluza Langwenya backs Morris:

"I know this guy will show us some wonders."

Kaizer Chiefs promotes promising youngster

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs rewarded teen striker Naledi Hlongwane with a senior contract and a new jersey number.

The 17-year-old signed a three-year senior contract and was given the number 35 jersey at the Soweto giants after impressive displays for their development side.

