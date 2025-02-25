Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos praised Percy Tau after he left Al Ahly to join Qatar SC in January 2025

The Belgian tactician said Tau had to leave the Egyptian giants and hopes the player can revive his career in Qatar

Local football fans reacted on social media to back Tau’s return to Bafana, while others felt he should step aside for younger talent

Percy Tau’s move to Qatar SC has pleased Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos who said he was happy to see the midfielder leave Al Ahly

The attacking midfielder left Al Ahly for Qatar SC in January 2025 after falling out of favour at the CAF Champions League and Egyptian champions.

Percy Tau could return to Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana side after joining Qatar SC. Image: percytau22/Instagram and Richard Pelham/FIFA.

Despite winning 12 titles at Al Ahly from 2021-2025, Tau endured a rocky relationship with coach Marcel Koller and even needed help from a psychiatrist before his exit.

Percy Tau is backed by Hugo Broos

Broos speaks about Tau in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Broos said he was pleased to see Tau join Qatar SC where the player has already registered three assists in as many matches.

Broos said:

“Okay we will see what happens with him there in Qatar, I don’t think it’s such a big difference in the level of Qatar and the Egyptian League. Okay, Egypt is better okay, but the important thing is for him to play [regularly]. It’s something he wasn’t doing for a year, so I am happy he changed teams and let’s hope he plays more now.”

Tau announced his arrival at Qatar SC on Instagram:

Broos showed concern for Tau

Following his struggles at Al Ahly, Broos chose to leave Tau out of the Bafana squad, saying the 30-year-old was not in a good mental state.

Tau could make a return to the squad ahead of Bafana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2025 with the side pushing for a place in the tournament hosted in North America.

Since 2015, Tau has made 50 appearances for Bafana, scoring 16 goals while he also served as the site’s vice-captain before his exclusion from the squad.

South African midfielder Percy Tau has registered three assists for new side Qatar SC. Image: percytau22.

Fans are divided about Tau’s Bafana future

Local football fans were divided on social media, with some saying Tau’s experience could be valuable for Bafana, while others said Broos should consider younger players.

Smash M Maneli says Tau has something to offer Bafana:

“His experience would come in handy.”

Junior Xhjnbjj wants Tau back in the Bafana squad:

“He must come back to the national team, he is still a big asset for Bafana and we need his experience plus he is still playing better than most youngsters, especially in our striking department.”

Siphelele Sbabaro backs Tau:

“I believe he’ll do better for Bafana.”

Sihle Diko wants young players ahead of Tau:

“We need to introduce the likes of Shandre Campbell, Emile Witbooi etc. Percy has played his part, it's time for the youngsters to showcase their talent, we should be progressing not backtracking.”

Oyama Mngxuma said Tau had his time at Bafana:

“He must retire from the national team, he has done a good job for SA. He must let the young ones take over, he has nothing to offer, he never wins his 1v1.”

