Mamelodi Sundowns Go 15 Points Clear of Pirates Ahead of Kaizer Chiefs Clash

Mamelodi Sundowns continued their impressive form in the Betway Premiership as they defeated Sekhukhune United 4-2 ahead of their mouthwatering clash against Kaizer Chiefs this weekend.

Goals from Thapelo Morena, Lucas Suarez, Lucas Ribeiro, and Arthur Sales secured all three points for the Brazilians as Katlego Otladisa and Keletso Makgalwa got the goals for the hosts.

The defending champions are now 15 points ahead of Orlando Pirates with the Buccaneers having four outstanding matches.

Sundowns defeat Sekhukhune ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash

Pressure from Sundowns paid off in the 16th minute after Jayden Adams' lofted pass found Morena in the box and the South African international made no mistake in putting the ball past Sangare in Sekhukhune United's goal.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sekhukhune United were back in the game after conceding as Katlego Otladisa made Jody February pay for his mistake as he found the back of the net in the 35th minute.

Sangare was called into action in the 38th minute after saving Iqraam Rayners' header that could have given the Brazilians the lead again in the match.

A minute later, the defending champions were back in the lead as Suarez headed home Allende's corner after Sangare was found wanting.

The first half ended with Mamelodi Sundowns being in the driver's seat with a 2-1 lead at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Brazilians started the second half like they ended the first and extended their lead by two goals in the 55th minute after Ribeiro pounced on a loose ball in the box and accurately put the ball in the net.

South African striker Rayners was close to adding the fourth but Sangare made a double save to keep the scores at 3-1.

Second-half substitute Sales put the game beyond doubt as he fired a low shot into the bottom corner six minutes after the hour mark.

Sekhukhune pulled one back in the 70th minute after a mistake from Sundowns defence was punished by Makgalwa to make the score 4-2.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News