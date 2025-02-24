Mamelodi Sundowns' home match against Kaizer Chiefs on March 1 has been moved from Loftus Versfeld

The specific reasons for the venue change have not been disclosed, with speculation around maintenance

The move to Lucas Moripe Stadium, a familiar venue for Sundowns fans, may require logistical adjustments

In an official announcement, Mamelodi Sundowns revealed that their upcoming home fixture against Kaizer Chiefs on March 1 will no longer be held at Loftus Versfeld but will be moved to Lucas Moripe Stadium.

This change comes as a surprise to many, as Loftus Versfeld has traditionally been Sundowns' home ground for several seasons.

"Match poster for Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs, highlighting the venue change..Image Credit/Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: Facebook

Reasons Behind the Relocation

The reason for the change in venue is to avoid a scheduling clash between Mamelodi Sundowns' football match against Kaizer Chiefs and the Blue Bulls' rugby game against the Stormers, both of which are set to take place on 1 March.

Lucas Moripe Stadium: A Familiar Venue

Lucas Moripe Stadium, located in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, is no stranger to Sundowns supporters. The venue has previously hosted many of the club’s matches, including crucial PSL fixtures.

With a capacity of over 28,000, the stadium is expected to provide an electric atmosphere for the highly anticipated clash with Kaizer Chiefs.

A general view of the stadium during the 2010 Telkom Knockout Cup Quarter Final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs in Atteridgeville, South Africa.Image Credit/Lefty Shivambu.

Source: Getty Images

Impact on Fans and Logistics

For fans of both Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, the relocation means adjusting travel plans and reorienting themselves with the new stadium.

While Lucas Moripe Stadium is located relatively close to Loftus Versfeld, some fans may face challenges with the switch, especially in terms of parking and access.

What This Means for the Teams

As both teams gear up for the match, the change in venue could alter the dynamics of the game.

Mamelodi Sundowns will look to capitalize on their home advantage at Lucas Moripe Stadium, while Kaizer Chiefs will need to adapt to the new environment in what is sure to be a highly competitive encounter.

Looking Forward to the Big Clash

Despite the shift in venue, the excitement surrounding the match remains high. Fans of both teams are eager to witness the fierce rivalry unfold, with both clubs looking to secure vital points as the season progresses.

Fan Reactions on X

As the news of the venue change spread, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their views:

@Takalani:

The biggest football club in South Africa 🇿🇦 😱 without a proper stadium. This is shameful

@Mr Sadeeq:

Loftus is a Rugby stadium..

@PG Nkambule:

Disaster waiting to happen!!! As a Bucs fan I won't go attend Pirates games against Sundowns there, its a good too High Risk zone. Now they taking Chiefs & Downs there, ppls lives are gonna be lost believe you me. That Stadium is for Downs with other PSL teams not Bucs or Khosi

@the hustler:

They should've moved it to FNB 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️

@Sandz:

So a “Billionaire club” can’t have their own stadium, I mean where they can dictate the administration of the stadium?

