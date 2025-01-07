New Cape Town City technical director Muhsin Ertugral said he has learnt lessons from coaching in Turkey and is looking to bring what he learnt to the PSL

Ertugral was appointed to his new role in January 2025 and will serve as an interim coach after the departure of Eric Tinkler

Local football fans reacted on social media by saying Ertugral must focus on his job and not worry about the player situation in South Africa

Muhsin Ertugral, Cape Town City's new technical director, said he learnt a lot about football during his time with the Turkish national team.

The former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs coach served as Turkey's technical advisor and hopes to apply what he learnt to his new role at City.

New Cape Town City technical director Muhsin Ertugral hopes to bring his European expertise to the PSL. Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images and Alex Livesey/FIFA.

While Ertugral was hired as the technical director, the Turkish tactician will serve as interim coach after the club parted ways with Eric Tinkler at the end of December 2024.

Muhsin Ertugral wants to focus on player development

Ertugral speaks about his experience in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Ertugral noted the changing landscape in South African football and has already implemented changes in the early stages of his new role.

Ertugral said:

"You suddenly have players with unbelievable, tremendous possibilities. So, it became more of a one-on-one situation that you talked about. These big meetings with 20 players, I'm not a fan anymore. We sat down and discussed; I want this feedback from the players. In South Africa, when you sit as a foreigner, you come in, which you have in Europe, players won't talk. So it's a challenge for you. You need to give feedback. In the end, they need to go and play."

City calls for fans to support them against Pirates in the video below:

Ertugral got off to a winning start

After taking over at City, Ertugral enjoyed a winning start, beating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 on Sunday, 5 January 2025, thanks to a goal from Darwin Gonzalez.

While Ertugral enjoyed beating one of his former employees, he will have to reset quickly as he prepares to face Orlando Pirates, another one of his former clubs, on Wednesday, 8 January.

Turkish tactician Muhsin Ertugral enjoyed a winning start as Cape Town City's interim coach. Image: CapeTownCityFC.

Fans keep an eye on Ertugral

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Ertugral must focus on his job at the club, which is currently 11th in the PSL log after four victories from 11 matches.

Gatsheni Mandla Brighton backs Pirates:

"I know it wasn't hard to beat Chiefs, but he will be gone again very soon. Pirates must avenge Chiefs tomorrow; they can't beat our kids and go unpunished."

Dumile Khubone asked questions:

"If he is the technical director, then who is a coach? Why do we keep adopting European things that we don't even understand their meaning and descriptions?"

Victor Lakes hopes for the best:

"I hope one of the things he learned is being a professional, and I hope he will never resign during a post-match interview again."

Lucky Ncala backs Ertugral:

"He learnt everything he needed to bring peace to our country."

Mboniseni Libago says Ertugral must prove himself:

"Just relax; by winning only one game now, you talk too much. Ask Larsen from Magesi; more is coming your way."

