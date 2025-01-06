The former Idols SA star and Gospel singer Botlhale Phora decided to open his barbershop shop in Tshwane

The singer had decided to make a living for himself and earn money whilst he was pushing his music career

The Gospel singer mentioned that he started his small business in September 2024

The South African former Idols SA singer Botlhale Phora started the new year on a new and impressive slate as he shared his new venture with his fans and followers.

Botlhale Phora is now a barber

The Mzansi Gospel singer Botlhale Phora has had quite a challenging year, as he once accused the famous Prince Kaybee of stealing his song and making it available on social media.

According to Daily Sun, Phora recently decided to become a barber and open his barbershop in his hometown of Ga Rankuwa, Pretoria, as his music career is not doing well.

The 28-year-old Botlhale, known for his powerful voice, captured the hearts of many during the former singing competition and has produced songs like Rapela Fela, Di Digolo, Mohau Wa Modimo, O Na Le Matla, and Kwaze Kwa Mnandi, told the publication when he opened his small business.

He said:

"I began cutting people's hair for free to practice and get comfortable with the work. The idea to start the business came from my busy weekends. During the week, I had nothing going on, so I decided to create a source of income instead of just relaxing and waiting for gigs.

"It’s something I learned recently. I just had to go through YouTube and other social media pages to teach myself. "I’ve transitioned from doing secular music to gospel. Music is my first love."

