Former Idols SA star Brandon Dhludhlu opens up about his journey in the singing competition

The singer and reality TV star also reveals why he dropped Kalawa record label and went back home

Dhludhlu admits that he got also judged by people in his hometown when he left his record label

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Former 'Idols SA' star dumps Kalawa music label and moves back home. Image: Brandon Dhludhlu

Source: Instagram

Idols SA contestant Brandon Dhludhlu reveals why he dropped Kalawa Jazmee record label and went back home.

Dhludhlu who competed with Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo on the show admits that he was judged by his community.

The star reveals to Zimoja that life has not been easy for him since leaving the record label and leaving the singing competition.

The singer says that he was signed to Oskido's record label, Kalawa Jazmee after he was placed in the fifth on the Mzansi Magic show.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

The songwriter adds that he learned to fend for himself when he was at Kalawa as things were not glamorous and had to leave after 2 years.

TshisaLIVE reported in 2022 that Dhludhlu revealed on his Instagram account that he had fulfilled his "minimum commitment" in terms of the contract's agreement.

He also told the publication that he got to work with music giants when he was with the record label and he learned how to run a business and how to conduct himself as an artist.

The 28-year-old reportedly announced that he ended his contract with Kalawa Jazmee after dropping only one single and a music video.

The singer announced on his Instagram account this week that he's dropping a new single with musician Latique.

@Hlalumi_d responded on his post:

"We need an extended mix."

Bucie Nkomo replied:

"I’m so glad I saw this. I will listen."

AudreybTaurus said:

"You have so many songs hle why do covers? I was so sas I didn’t get to hear Emhlabeni again when you perform. But I loved it."

Former 'Idols SA' star dumped Kalawa music label and moved back home. Images: Brandon Dhludhlu

Source: Instagram

Jennifer Hudson shows love to Idols SA star

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that actress and TV host Jennifer Hudson recently showed love to Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetswa.

The talented American singer took to her social media accounts to appreciate the South African singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News