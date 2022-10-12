Idols SA star Brandon Dhludhlu has announced that he has ended his contract with Kalawa Jazmee after dropping only one single and a music video

The 25-year-old singer made the announcement on social media on Tuesday, adding that he fulfilled the contract's "minimum commitment" and is grateful for the opportunity

Brandon shared that he got to work with music giants and learned a lot about the music business when he was signed to the record label

Idols SA star Brandon Dhludhlu has pulled the plug on his deal with Kalawa Jazmee. The singer took to social media to announce that he has ended his contract with the record label.

‘Idols SA’ star Brandon Dhludhlu has ended his contract with Kalawa Jazmee. Image: @brandondhludhlu

Source: Instagram

He bagged a deal with the music company after leaving the singing competition. He dropped one single and a music video when he was still signed to Oskido's record label.

TshisaLIVE reports that the 25-year-old got to share the studio with big artists during his time at Kalawa, adding that he's grateful for the opportunity. He revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that he has fulfilled his "minimum commitment" in terms of the contract's agreement.

He further told the publication that he got to work with music giants when he was with Kalawa. Brandon shared that he got to learn how to run a business and to conduct himself as an artist.

He got to work with renowned producers and realised that he has so much potential in terms of taking full responsibility for his music career.

