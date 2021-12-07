Reason Reacts to 2021 MTV Base Hottest MCs, SA Comments: "Where Is Madumane"

Rapper and yanos artist Reason has reacted to the 2021 MTV Base Hottest MCs list which dropped over the weekend

Blxckie took to the top spot while the likes of Nasty C, Big Zulu, A-Reece and Costa Titch all made it to the Top 10

Reason was seemingly not impressed by the list as the likes of Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, AKA and Kwesta did not make the cut this year

Reason has reacted to the MTV Base Hottest MCs list. The music channel dropped the Top 10 list of Mzansi's best rappers a few days ago.

Reason has reacted to the 2021 Mtv Base Hottest MCs Top 10 list. Image: @reasonhd

Source: Instagram

Blxckie was crowned the best MC of 2021 while Big Zulu, Nasty C and A-Reece all made it onto the Top 10. Reason, AKA, Cassper Nyovest and Kwesta, among other popular rappers, were not on the list selected by MTV Base's hip-hop panel.

The Khanda Shisa hitmaker, also known as Sizwe Alakine, took to Twitter to share his reaction to this year's Top 10 list. Reason's reaction suggested that he was not entirely happy with the list. According to SAHipHopMag, he said along with a laughing emoji:

"Mhhhhhhhhhmmmmm, no comment."

Hip-hop heads took to the star's comment section to share their comments on his post. Check out what they said below:

@PrinceThams said:

"Hottest and Dopest is not the same thing. Hot just means you buzzing right now, you track(s) could be making waves. Dope is when you consistently dropping bars, similes and metaphors, and still relevant."

@Matlalamalebza wrote:

"Do not laugh Gawd Body hle, this aint funny if we're being serious."

@Juelz_Magnifico commented:

"Where is Madumane??? Emtee???"

@kally_legend wrote:

"Costa Titch? Why is emtee not on the list??"

@RealSteazy said:

"This is a joke."

@TheRealThaboN added:

"Lol, you commented enough."

Blxckie crowned the best Mzansi MC

Blxckie's tracks were on high rotation on radio and TV this past 12 months. The Ye x4 hitmaker was also hard at work and got to share the studio with the likes of Nasty C, Dr Peppa, Indigo Stella and Yanga Chief.

Source: Briefly.co.za