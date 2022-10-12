Nasty C is getting ready to kick off his tour dubbed The Ivyson Tour and has announced a fire line-up for the gig

Fresh from the US, the There They Go hitmaker shared that AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Nakai and Emtee, among others, will share the stage with him on 22 October in Johannesburg

Hip-hop heads shared that they're definitely buying tickets just to watch AKA perform his diss track Composure in front of his rival Cassper Nyovest

Nasty C is back in Mzansi. The rapper is getting ready to kick off The Ivyson Tour in Johannesburg on 22 October.

Nasty C announced a fire line-up for 'The Ivyson Tour'. Image: @nasty_csa

The There They Go hitmaker landed in the country about a week ago and has released a fire line-up for the Johannesburg leg of his tour.

Rappers such as Emtee, AKA, Nadia Nakai, Blxckie, Maglera Doe Boy and Cassper Nyovest, among others, will share the stage with Nasty C on the day. The star announced the line-up on Instagram on Tuesday, 11 October.

Hip-hop heads took to Nasty's comment section to share their thoughts on the line-up. ZAlebs reports that many were surprised that beefing rappers AKA and Cassper have again been booked to perform at the same show.

djddoubled commented:

"IT'S GO TIME !!! WE READY!"

mzilikazi_musa wrote:

"The line up is fire."

yvn.yego said:

"Cassper and AKA on the same place..ayy but Nsika mfwethu."

mekaylor_colli commented:

"What a stunning line-up."

yachtclubrecords wrote:

"We coming just to see AKA perform Composure in front of Cass again."

yung_kush_s.a said:

"@akaworldwide & @casspernyovest on the same lineup again."

njabulombambo_12 added:

"Bout to go crazyyy."

