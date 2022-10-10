Big Zulu has taken to his timeline to celebrate the success of the Nkabi Nation Festival which took place in Zone 6 Venue

The lit gig featured the likes of Sjava, Blaq Diamond, Nomfundo Moh and Nkabi Records artists such as Big Zulu, Mduduzi Ncube and Xowla

Big Zulu's Nkabi Nation took to his timeline to share that they enjoyed themselves at the festival in Soweto on Saturday

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Nkabi Nation Festival in Zone 6 Venue, Soweto was a success. Big Zulu took to his timeline to celebrate the gig's success.

Big Zulu celebrated the success of the Nkabi Nation Festival. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The lit event took place on Saturday, 8 October. It featured Nkabi Records artists such as Big Zulu, Xowla and Mduduzi Ncube, among others. The likes of Sjava, Nomfundoh Moh, Blaq Diamond and Khuzani also made an appearance during the show.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Big Zulu expressed his attitude to everyone who bought tickets for the show. He shared a video containing highlights of the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Big Zulu's followers took to his comment section to let their fave know that they enjoyed themselves at the festival.

simphiwecindy said:

"Siyabonga Zulu, it was great. The best is yet to come."

sahiphopday2day wrote:

"Awesome night."

shadimotepe commented:

"Thank you for the live streams, it was a great show indeed."

norms_thamsanqa said:

"Still Recovering."

officialnaydine wrote:

"Biggest festival."

tlhalefangsox.x added:

"@sjava_atm looked soooo hot in that outfit. His face was so beautiful under that cap."

Big Zulu threatens to "reward" AKA with a slap

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has at last reacted to AKA. The Mali Eningi hitmaker took to his social media to respond to AKA calling his 150 Bars track an Ubuntu diss track.

Supa Mega roasted Nkabi's diss track because he apologised to the rappers he dissed towards the end of the epic rap joint. Mega's name alo popped up in the diss song.

In a viral video, Nkabi threatened to put hands on Supa Mega. Big Zulu shared that he wants the Lemons (Lemonade) rapper to say what he said when they meet face-to-face.

ZAlebs reports that the Nkabi Records boss only responded to AKA now. He dropped the track about a month ago. Explaining why he apologised to the stars mentioned in the single, Big Zulu said 150 Bars was not intended to cause a fight but rather to encourage them to rap again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News