Nkabi Records boss Big Zulu has finally responded to AKA after he called his 150 Bars diss track an Ubuntu diss track

AKA roasted Big Zulu's diss track when he dropped it in August because Nkabi apologised to all the rappers he dissed in the song

Nkabi shared that he apologised because he was not fighting with anyone but did it for the good of hip-hop, adding that AKA will be "rewarded" with a slap

Big Zulu has finally responded to AKA. The Mali Eningi rapper took to his timeline to react to AKA calling his 150 Bars track an Ubuntu diss track.

Supa Mega shaded Nkabi's diss track because he apologised to the rappers he dissed towards the end of the song. Mega's name was also mentioned in the track.

In a trending clip, Big Zulu threatened to put hands on AKA. He shared that he wants the Fela In Versace to say what he said to his face.

ZAlebs reports that Big Zulu only responded to AKA now. He dropped the song about a month ago. Explaining why he apologised to the rappers mentioned in the song, Big Zulu said 150 Bars was not intended to cause a fight but rather to encourage rappers to rap again.

In the clip, Nkabi added that if AKA wants to fight with him he must just approach him and say what he said on Twitter to his face.

"He'll be rewarded with a slap," Big Zulu added.

Reacting to the video, one person @lechesa_c took to Twitter and commented:

"Ai noo, Big Zulu nooo maarn, why mara? It was his opinion on your so called diss track. AKA only asked how is it called a diss track if you gonna apologise at the end. Big Zulu is in his feelings. You dissed AKA on the track unprovoked, now he’s comments make you cry!!?"

Big Zulu celebrates 150 Bars reaching 1 million views in 4 days

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu took to social media to celebrate 150 Bars hitting 1 million views in just four days on YouTube.

The KwaZulu-Natal artist released the viral diss track late on Friday, 19 August. The Mali Eningi hitmaker roasted the entire Mzansi hip-hop scene in the single. He fired shots at rappers like Cassper Nyovest, Stogie T and Emtee, among many.

Taking to social media to celebrate the success of the song, Big Zulu shared that he's making history. Nkabi's supporters, known as the Nkabi Nation, took to his comment section to applaud the star for hitting a new milestone.

