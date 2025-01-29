Actress and TV host Jennifer Hudson recently showed love to Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetswa

The talented American singer took to her social media accounts to appreciate the South African singer

South Africans took to Hudson's comment section to thank her for recognising the Mzansi gospel singer

TV host Jennifer Hudson shows love to a former 'Idols SA' winner: IamJHud

Source: Instagram

Actress and TV host Jennifer Hudson recently gave a shoutout to Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetswa on social media accounts.

Hudson shared that she was impressed with Sobetswa's vocals, who recently made headlines when she revealed why the winners of the Mzansi Magic singing competition struggle to break into the music industry.

The America TV host and singer took to her X account on Tuesday, 28 January to share a video of Yanga singing on the show and captioned the video:

"I cannot believe I am just now seeing this! @YangaSobetwa. You did that!'If This Isn’t Love' will always have a special place in my heart, and it was a joy hearing u sing it! I’m a fan!"

Social media reacts to Idols SA winner's video

jsdkj@Ayola_M replied:

"Oh darling! When are you coming to Mzansi?"

@Stella_Magwai said:

"She nailed this performance. It still gives me goosebumps."

@tiisetso_real wrote:

"@YangaSobetwa, come see this. Now you should hear the gospel song she released. Jennifer, you won't understand a word but listen to the notes she's hitting. Talent."

@nellygcogco078 replied:

"Wow collaboration with her will be a nice thing."

@bontheartist said:

"That is the only season I followed with all my heart and that beautiful girl was my favorite and she won."

@ratchetdotcom1 wrote:

"Oh! this was a moment! She went on to win Idols that year."

@QueenNgcamu wrote:

"I'm so happy right now. The greatest vocalist in the world just recognized @yangaso."

@AldrinSampear wrote:

"Manje a visit nyana to South Africa?"

@Sifisov1 said:

"She does sound like you. At first, I was like, why is Jennifer so young and fresh?"

@Pretty__Geek

"I will sell my fridge to see you perform live."

@Inenekazi1 said:

"We weren't playing when we said no DNA just RSA.:

@Nobz1 wrote:

"Also, please come to SA you have tons of fans."

TV host Jennifer Hudson shows love to 'Idols SA' winner. Images: IAmJHud

Source: Depositphotos

Idols SA' winner loses weight

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that former Idols SA winner Thapelo Molomo is unrecognisable after losing weight.

Molomo shared a before and after collage as he was consistent for two months and is proud of his progress, inspiring fans and followers.

Source: Briefly News