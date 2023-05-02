Idols SA star Yanga Sobetwa has revealed why the winner of the Mzansi Magic singing competition struggle to break into the music industry

The singer seemingly alleged that the record labels Gallo Records and Kalawa Jazmee, which collaborated with Idols SA to nurture the talent after the finals, failed to do their job

Mzansi agreed with most of Yanga's claims, and they commended her for being open about what goes on behind the scenes

Idols SA star Yanga Sobetwa has weighed on why many singing competition winners never make it big.

‘Idols SA’ winner Yanga Sobetwa Seemingly accused the singing competitions' record labels of lack of promotion. Image: @yanga_sobetwa

Source: Instagram

Sobetwa joined the Mzansi Magic show in 2018 during the 14th Season. According to News24, she walked away with a R1 million cash prize and a recording contract with Gallo Records when she won.

Yanga Sobetwa shares why artists don't always make it after leaving Idols SA

2023 will mark five years for Yanga since she won Idols SA, yet she has not made huge strides in the music industry. Speaking on Nkululeko n Cultr podcast, she explained why she believes Idols SA winners never become megastars after the show.

Sobetwa blamed the contracts the winners, including herself, get signed into. She seemingly claimed the record labels working with Idols SA, which included Gallo Record in her case, and Kalawa Jazzme for recent winners, never paid full attention to the artists.

“They'll make you release one song and not push it that much. They'll do the bare minimum that they have to do to honour the contract," reported TimesLIVE.

Check out Yanga Sobetwa's full Nkululeko n Cultr episode below:

Mzansi praises Yanga Sobetwa for opening up about life after Idols SA

@Luthando Singata said:

"I love the way she expresses herself. She's very open and wise."

@Thebe G shared:

"She is amazing. Our country needs to put more work into being more professional in everything we do."

@Zamo M posted:

“They know who they want to win” is very True. We all saw them trying to push Sneizy Msomi, but the people wanted Qwabe Twins."

@EVERYTHING SA GOSSIP replied:

"Idols SA fans are like Big Brother fans."

@A.B.T commented:

"This was a great conversation."

@LesegoYv added:

"She's so smart for her age."

Yanga Sobetwa reflects on overcoming depression and anxiety

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Yanga Sobetwa celebrated her 22nd birthday and reflected on her journey towards overcoming depression and anxiety.

The Idols SA season 14 winner took to Instagram to share her story, expressing gratitude for her struggles.

Yanga's inspirational message was received well by her contingent of fans, as they wished her a happy birthday and offered kind words to support her opening up.

Source: Briefly News