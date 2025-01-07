Orlando Pirates have announced the official arrival of former student activist Mcebo Dlamini as their new administrative manager

Dlamini has filled the role left by Floyd Mbele in 2023, and the club said they are pleased with the work he has done at the Soweto club

Local football fans reacted on social media to criticise Pirates' decision as they questioned Dlamini's credentials for the job

PSL title chasing Orlando Pirates have appointed former student activist Mcebo Dlamini as their new administrative manager.

Dlamini became prominent during the Fees Must Fall protests in 2015 and will replace Floyd Mbele, who left the Pirates role in 2023.

Since Mbele left his post, Dlamini has filled the role at the club, and they have been pleased with his impact while they continue their drive for silverware in various competitions.

Orlando Pirates appoint a new administrative manager

Pirates announced Dlamini's appointment in the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Pirates are happy with Dlamini, but they face a busy transfer window that includes the pursuit of Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien.

The source said:

"Since Floyd Mbele left, they haven't officially replaced him, and at the moment, Mcebo is essentially in that position. The club has many different roles within management, and Mcebo is playing his part.

He has brought a different dimension to the club. You can see during games how much the players respect him. This stems from how he interacts with them, offering advice on various occasions and for different reasons. That's the role he plays at the moment."

Pirates announced their upcoming match against City on their Twitter (X) profile:

Pirates aim for PSL's top spot

While Pirates officially welcome Dlamini to their backroom staff, the club are preparing to face Cape Town City on Wednesday, 8 January 2025, as they aim to claim PSL's top spot.

The Soweto club will head into the clash against City without key midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula, who is suspended after picking up four yellow cards this season.

Fans question Pirates' decision

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Pirates might be making a mistake as they questioned Dlamini's credentials for his new job.

Lerato Lekitlane is not happy:

"This one will bring politics and division to our club."

Shivambu Richard is not impressed:

"Hard to be a Pirates supporter."

Ilo Bafo Ozithandela Ukukheyosa wanted another candidate:

"I'd prefer Happy Jele or any other Pirates legend."

Yengwayo TN asked questions:

"There's really something wrong with Pirates. What's his background when it comes to football? Or he's just going to learn on the road???"

Dumi Mbonane hopes for the best:

"As long as he doesn't interfere with players and management tactics. Let him be a solution, not a problem like the past management."

