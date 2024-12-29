Jose Riviero Explains Why Orlando Pirates Were Despite Defeating Magesi FC

Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro explained why the Soweto giants performed poorly against Magesi FC on Sunday afternoon at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

South African international Relebohile Mofokeng scored the only goal of the game in the closing stages of the first half to give the Buccaneers the deserved win.

With a game in hand, the Sea Robbers are now three points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Riviero on Pirates' performance against Magesi

According to iDiskiTimes, Riveiro outlines why Orlando Pirates were poor against the Carling Knockout Cup champions.

"The most important thing is usually the result, and today was really difficult circumstances to play football for both teams, not only for Pirates, let's be fair, and due to that, probably not our best game, not the best entertainment we could give the fans," Riveiro said.

"They came here in numbers to support the team. But I'm happy that we managed [to keep a clean sheet] and had a good performance in the first half, taking three points, pushing, running, and fighting."

Source: Briefly News