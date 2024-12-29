Favourite Team to Win Betway Premiership This Season Between Sundowns, Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates good start in the Betway Premiership this season have made them the favourite teams to win the title

The Brazilians are working on winning the league title for the eighth season in a row while the Soweto giants are looking at breaking their dominance

A Sports journalist shared his views on who he thinks will lift the Betway Premiership title between both clubs at the end of this campaign

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are going head to head in the Betway Premiership this season after a promising start from both teams at the beginning of this campaign.

The defending champions Sundowns are currently top of the league with 30 points in 11 matches, while the Buccaneers are second with 27 points from ten games.

It’s looking like a two-horse race between both clubs, as the only team close to them, Polokwane City, has 20 points in 11 matches.

Favourite team to win Betway Premiership

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, discussed the favourite team to win the Betway Premiership between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

“It’s clear that this season’s Betway Premiership title battle will be a two-horse race between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates due to how they’ve both started this campaign on a good note,” he said.

“With the good start from both clubs, I don’t think there is a clear favourite amongst them, but if we have to pick one team by force, then I feel Sundowns have the edge as they are the defending champions and are familiar with holding their ground in top place.

“The Brazilians quickly knew they couldn’t move forward with Manqoba Mngqithi and decided early to let him go for Miguel Cardoso.

“It’s not yet clear if the Portuguese manager is the perfect replacement for Manqoba, but he’s managed to get good results since taking over.”

