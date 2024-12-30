Mamelodi Sundowns Dominate Top 3 Best South African Players in 2024

Top 3 best South African players in 2024

1. Ronwen Williams

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper is arguably the best South African player in 2024. The 32-year-old had a fantastic year with both club and country.

The former SuperSport United star started the year with an outstanding performance at the Africa Cup of Nations, in which he was named goalkeeper of the tournament. This performance also earned him a nomination at the Ballon d'Or event.

2. Relebohile Mofokeng

The Orlando Pirates star will always remember 2024 as the turning point of his career. He is rated as the best youngster in the PSL and has also been named South African Sportsman of the Year on two occasions.

3. Iqraam Rayners

The former Stellenbosch FC star joined Mamelodi Sundowns last summer after a fantastic season with the Stellies.

The Bafana Bafana striker continued his impressive performance with the Brazilians and has been one of the best players in the PSL.

Source: Briefly News