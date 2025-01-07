Orlando Pirates Dealt With Huge Blow Ahead of Cape Town City Clash in PSL

Orlando Pirates are set to face a rejuvenated Cape Town City side in their next match in the Betway Premiership after their top performance against Stade d'Abidjan in the CAF Champions League

The Soweto giants have suffered a massive blow ahead of their must-win match against the Blue and Gold Army at the Cape Town Stadium this Wednesday

Jose Riveiro's side need a win against Muhsin Ertugral-led CT City side to put more pressure on Premiers Soccer League leaders Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates will be back in action in the Betway Premiership as they face Cape Town City after their victorious outing in the CAF Champions League against Stade d'Abidjan.

The Soweto giants thrashed the Ivorian club 3-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening, thanks to goals from Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi, and Deon Hotto.

The Sea Robbers are also in good form in the league, as they secured all three points in their last two games in the Premier Soccer League.

Orlando Pirates will face a rejuvenated Cape Town City side in the Betway Premiership after defeating Stade d'Abidjan in the CAF Champions League.

Source: Twitter

They edged past Magesi FC in the last match in the league, while their previous outing ended with an 8-1 thrashing of newly promoted side Marumo Gallants.

Pirates star ruled out of Cape Town City clash

According to a report by FARPost, Orlando Pirates have been dealt with a huge blow ahead of their encounter with Cape Town City as they will be without one of their key players against the Citizens.

The Buccaneers will be without South African midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula when they face the Blue and Gold Army at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Makhehlene Makhaula is set to miss Orlando Pirates' midweek fixture against Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership.

Source: Twitter

The former AmaZulu FC midfielder is suspended from the match after accumulating four yellow cards in the Betway Premiership this season.

The 35-year-old midfielder is the only Pirates player suspended from participating in the mid-week clash against CT City.

Makhaula's four yellow card bookings came in the PSL games against his former side AmaZulu FC, SuperSport United, Richards Bay and the one that got him suspended against Magesi FC the Sea Robbers' last match.

The same situation happened with Tshegofatso Mabasa, who missed the Soweto giants' clash with Magesi after picking up his fourth yellow card booking against Marumo Gallants.

The suspension of Makhaula will come as bad news for Jose Riveiro. The South African defensive midfielder has been a constant member of the Spanish mentor's starting lineup this season, and his performance has made him one of the best players for Pirates this campaign.

The Soweto-based club might not miss the veteran midfielder that much as they have options like Selaelo Rasebotja, Phillip Ndlondlo, and Miguel Timm on the bench, who can come in as a replacement.

The only issue will be if the midfield replacement can bring the defensive balance that Makhaula offers.

