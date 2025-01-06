After impressive displays for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, midfielder Thalente Mbatha has attracted interest from English Championship side Sunderland AFC

Mbatha joined Pirates permanently at the start of the current season after a successful loan spell, and the Soweto club has priced the player at a reported R20 million

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Mbatha must ignore interest from overseas, while others believe he has the skill to be a star outside of Mzansi

Midfielder Thalente Mbatha has emerged as a reported target for English Championship side Sunderland AFC after impressive displays for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined Pirates at the start of the 2024/2025 season after a successful loan spell while scoring two key goals in as many appearances for Bafana Bafana.

Orlando Pirates have placed an R20 million price tag on Thalente Mbatha after interest from England. Image: thalente_wandile25.

Source: Instagram

Since joining Pirates on a permanent basis, Mbatha has established himself as one of the best players in Mzansi. Pirates have reportedly given the star an R20 million price tag.

Thalente Mbatha attracts interest from England

Mbatha is a target for Sunderland AFC, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the player has attracted interest from Sunderland, while agent Mike Makaab denied rumours about the Nedbank Cup champion.

The source said:

"Although his agent denies it, there is interest from Sunderland AFC in England for Mbatha, but Pirates has no intention of selling the player. If you remember, he only signed up for the club at the start of the season after being on loan here, so he still has a contract. If Sunderland wants him, then it will have to be a massive transfer fee, but all indications are that Pirates want to keep him because he is a key player for coach Riveiro, and Mbatha is very happy here. In the future, he is seen as a player the team can build around."

Pirates celebrated a victory in the CAF Champions League, according to the tweet below:

Mbatha is a key player for Pirates

Since the start of the season, Pirates has been impressive after winning the MTN8 title and challenging defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Soweto club also tops its CAF Champions League group and is looking to bring in stars such as Fawaaz Basadien to continue its challenge for more silverware.

Thalente Mbatha

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha has become a key player for the Soweto giants. Image: thalente_wandile25.

Source: Instagram

Fans want Mbatha to stay in Mzansi

Pirates fans reacted on social media to say Mbatha should ignore Sunderland's interest, while others believed the 24-year-old could be a success in England.

Nabi Wale Khosi says Pirates must ignore the interest:

"Don't forget that Monnapule Saleng is not happy at Orlando Pirates because his dream of playing abroad was dimmed. Pirates are not gonna entertain bids from an English championship club."

Israel Zwide KaLanga Mkhatshwa is tired of the rumours:

"Many of our players are linked with overseas moves; I guess we have to rebuild from scratch next season."

Vince Africa Mohlabeng does not believe the rumours:

"With South African players, we always read lies and rumours."

Zica Ndinisa wants Mbatha to stay:

"Please leave our players."

Dijometsi Drosso has high p[raise for Mbatha:

"For me, he's good enough to make an immediate impact in that side; he's a deadly box-to-box midfielder and packs a powerful shot. He can be a future Arsenal or Manchester United captain."

