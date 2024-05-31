Thalente Mbatha said he will fulfil a childhood dream by lifting the Nedbank Cup title with Orlando Pirates

The Bucs will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the final at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, 1 June 2024

Pirates supporters took to social media to express their admiration for the midfielder, who is on loan from SuperSport United

Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha said he is nervous about the Nedbank Cup final. Image: thalente_wandile25

Source: Instagram

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha said he has always dreamt of winning titles with the Bucs ahead of their Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

Mbatha, expected to turn his loan move from SuperSport United into a permanent switch, said he has always supported Pirates.

Thalente Mbatha loves Orlando Pirates

Mbatha speaks about the Nedbank Cip final in the tweet below:

According to SABC Sport, Mbatha said he was nervous ahead of the match but was confident that the Pirates, who would miss defender Tapelo Xoki, could defend the Nebdank Cup title.

Mbatha said:

"So, I think it's me living a dream that I had when I was young. So, I think if we prepare ourselves well and play our game, we'll be able to get the result and win the cup final."

Fans applaud Mbatha

Pirates supporters took to social media to praise Mbatha and call on the club to reward the midfielder with a long-term contract.

Minenhle Kyle Zakwe shows Mbatha love:

"And we love you as Orlando Pirates fans."

Diezel Modise is a fan:

"The boy is for the future of Pirates."

Thabiso Eugene admires Mbatha:

"My favourite player at Pirates currently, I call him Sergio Busquets."

Thato McClaine said Mbatha must be rewarded:

"He's done very well so far. Pirates should give him four years. He's been a great addition to the team."

Molefe Moloisane praised Mbatha:

"Thalented this one."

Thembinkosi Lorch will miss the Nedbank Cup final

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch has been ruled out of the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena said the player, who was seen partying with two women in a pub, will not be available for the Mbombela showpiece.

