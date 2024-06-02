Orlando Pirates recently played against Mamelodi Sundowns for the Nedbank Cup, and loaned player Thalente Mbatha stood out

The team had their final face-off at Mbombela Stadium, and the match was a hot topic because of Thalente Mbatha who had his first finals game

South Africans shared their reactions after watching Thalente Mbatha put his all into the final cup match against Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates knocked over the competition for the Nedbank Cup final. Mamelodi Sundowns played against Orlando Pirates, who were eager to clinch their fourth trophy.

Orlando Pirate's Thalente Mbatha was man of the man of the match in his debut cup final game against Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: X / @makwande_m / Getty Images / Lefty Shivambu

Source: UGC

Thalente Mbatha is one of the Orlando Pirates players who stood out in the game against Mamelodi Sundown. Many South Africans could not stop talking about the young player who had his debut final cup match.

Orlando Pirates wins 4th trophy

Orlando Pirates defeated the Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1. Thalente Mbatha, making his debut in a cup final, was crowned the man of the match. Parick Maswanganyi and Relebohle Mofokeng scored two goals for the Bucs. The Nedbanks Cup makes it Orlando Pirates' fourth trophy in five tournaments, according to TimesLIVE.

Thalente Mbatha impresses Bucs fans

Orlando Pirates supporters were delighted by Thalente Mbatha. Peeps kept raving about the man of the match and said he deserved to be a permanent Bucs player. Read netizens' comments:

@sefothakarabel said:

"He has a bright future. Few things he needs to fix. Sign him permanently."

@Asa_Sigoxo commented:

"Well deserved."

@makwande_m wrote:

"Very impressive debut from Thalente Mbatha. His calmness, height and availability remind me of Lehlogonolo Masalesa."

@Ronewa_Mathephe gushed:

"This man is so talented, they named him Thalente Mbatha!"

@makwande_m added:

"All hail General Thalente Mbatha!"

@Mlu__N7 was pleased:

"This young man really does live up to his name. Thalente Mbatha, what a talented young man."

Fans celebrate rare Makhehlene Makhaula goal

Briefly News previously reported that 34-year-old Orlando Pirates anchorman Makhehlene Makhaula is overjoyed after he scored for the first time in eight years.

Makhaula scored against his former side AmaZulu in Pirates' 4-2 Nedbank Cup victory on Saturday, 13 April 2024, and to celebrate, he ran into the arms of goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

Speaking on the Pirates website, Makhaula said he could not help himself after finding the back of the net.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News