Nedbank Cup: Orlando Pirates' Thalente Mbatha Gets SA’s Praises After Win Over Mamelodi Sundowns
- Orlando Pirates recently played against Mamelodi Sundowns for the Nedbank Cup, and loaned player Thalente Mbatha stood out
- The team had their final face-off at Mbombela Stadium, and the match was a hot topic because of Thalente Mbatha who had his first finals game
- South Africans shared their reactions after watching Thalente Mbatha put his all into the final cup match against Mamelodi Sundowns
Orlando Pirates knocked over the competition for the Nedbank Cup final. Mamelodi Sundowns played against Orlando Pirates, who were eager to clinch their fourth trophy.
Thalente Mbatha is one of the Orlando Pirates players who stood out in the game against Mamelodi Sundown. Many South Africans could not stop talking about the young player who had his debut final cup match.
Orlando Pirates wins 4th trophy
Orlando Pirates defeated the Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1. Thalente Mbatha, making his debut in a cup final, was crowned the man of the match. Parick Maswanganyi and Relebohle Mofokeng scored two goals for the Bucs. The Nedbanks Cup makes it Orlando Pirates' fourth trophy in five tournaments, according to TimesLIVE.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Thalente Mbatha impresses Bucs fans
Orlando Pirates supporters were delighted by Thalente Mbatha. Peeps kept raving about the man of the match and said he deserved to be a permanent Bucs player. Read netizens' comments:
@sefothakarabel said:
"He has a bright future. Few things he needs to fix. Sign him permanently."
@Asa_Sigoxo commented:
"Well deserved."
@makwande_m wrote:
"Very impressive debut from Thalente Mbatha. His calmness, height and availability remind me of Lehlogonolo Masalesa."
@Ronewa_Mathephe gushed:
"This man is so talented, they named him Thalente Mbatha!"
@makwande_m added:
"All hail General Thalente Mbatha!"
@Mlu__N7 was pleased:
"This young man really does live up to his name. Thalente Mbatha, what a talented young man."
Fans celebrate rare Makhehlene Makhaula goal
Briefly News previously reported that 34-year-old Orlando Pirates anchorman Makhehlene Makhaula is overjoyed after he scored for the first time in eight years.
Makhaula scored against his former side AmaZulu in Pirates' 4-2 Nedbank Cup victory on Saturday, 13 April 2024, and to celebrate, he ran into the arms of goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.
Speaking on the Pirates website, Makhaula said he could not help himself after finding the back of the net.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za