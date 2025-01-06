Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has reacted to the Glamour Boys' 1-0 defeat against Muhsin Ertugral's Cape Town City side over the weekend

The Soweto giants failed to get all three points against their former manager, with an early strike in the second period of the match handing the home side all three points

The Tunisian mentor also had some words for Kaizer Chiefs players after their woeful performance against the Blue and Gold Army at the Cape Town Stadium

Tunisian manager Nasreddine Nabi has commented on Kaizer Chiefs' narrow 1-0 loss to Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday evening.

Venezuelan midfielder Darwin Gonzalez's lone strike very early in the second half gave the Citizens the deserved win over the Glamour Boys in their first league game in 2025.

The win marks Muhsin Ertugral's return to the Premier Soccer League after previously managing the two Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Nasreddine Nabi reacts to Kaizer Chiefs' narrow loss to Cape Town City in the Premier Soccer League on Sunday. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Nabi explains why Chiefs lost to Cape Town City

In an interview with SuperSport TV, as per Afrik-Foot, Nabi, speaking after the defeat, explained why his team lost to the Ertugral-led side.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"We feel that we made some mistakes, especially in the first half. We were unlucky not to make the right decisions in the final third going into the opponent's goal," the former Young Africans head coach said.

"Unfortunately, the opponent got a counter-attack, and we could not come back from that."

The ex-AS FAR Rabat coach also sent a message to Kaizer Chiefs players, asking them to continue working and improve their game.

Ashley Du Preez in action during Kaizer Chiefs' loss against Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

He also talked about how poor his players were in the aspect of decision-making in Cape Town City's box, which cost them the all three points.

"I feel the decision-making in the final third sometimes we played too many touches, sometimes we played too early, that is how it was today, and we feel we didn't deserve to win, but we didn't deserve to lose the three points, but we have to go back, work and improve."

Amakhosi still maintain their seventh position on the Betway Premiership table, with 15 points from 11 matches and 15 points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

On the other hand, the Blue and Gold Army are 11th on the log, managing to garner 14 points from 11 games this season.

Cape Town City will face Kaizer Chiefs' city rivals Orlando Pirates in their next match in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, while Nabi's side will welcome Stellenbosch FC to the FNB Stadium on the same day and time.

Kaizer Chiefs target mums over future

Briefly News also reported that Feisal Salum has kept mum about his future amid links with Kaizer Chiefs and their PSL rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Tanzanian international has been one of the best players for Azam FC this season and he's still yet to take decision on his future with his current side offering him a new contract.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News